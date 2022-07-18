Spider-Man: No Way Home opened exclusively in movie theaters in December 2021 and despite the ongoing pandemic it became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time at the US and the global box office. Tom Holland's third-outing as everybody's favorite web-slinger has been the toast of fans and critics alike, all while setting massive records.

Haven't seen the latest in the Spider-Man series yet, or just ready to watch it all over again? Here's what you need to know on how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Where to rent Spider-Man: No Way Home online

As soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home finished its (long and extremely successful) theatrical run, it became available for digital purchase and at-home rental. Fans can still buy and rent the movie from a variety of online platforms like Prime Video , Apple TV , Google Play , Vudu and more. It is also available for digital purchase

How to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home at home

In the US, Starz is the very first streaming home for Spider-Man: No Way Home . Subscription plans for the streamer start at $8.99 a month.

In the UK, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available on Sky Cinema (on Sky TV and NOW TV ). Sky Cinema subscriptions start

Can you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus?

Surprisingly the answer is no. Not yet. And not for a long time.

Due to the partnership/co-production between Disney and Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home has headed to the Starz streaming platform for an exclusive period before moving onto Netflix (date still tbc). It will be on Netflix for around 18 months before finally arriving on Disney Plus.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home available on Netflix?

Unusually for a Marvel movie , Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available on Netflix and it's going there before it heads to Disney Plus . The contractual shenanigans mean that Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the latest Spidey movie but it won't be for a little while (we're still waiting for a confirmed date)... unless, of course, you're a Netflix India subscriber. In which case, lucky you! — Spider-Man: No Way Home is streaming on Netflix India .

Buy Spider-Man: No Way Home to keep

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to buy as a 4K/Blu-ray/DVD . In addition to the movie, the 4K/Blu-ray/DVD features more than 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes content, including additional materials with all three Spider-Mans (Holland, Maguire and Garfield), hidden easter eggs and bloopers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home plot and cast

At the end of previous movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home , Peter was unmasked as Spider-Man to the whole world. Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up right where things left off, with Peter overwhelmed by the new reality of everyone knowing he is Spider-Man. Peter turns to Doctor Strange for help, who uses his magic to get everything back to normal. However, when the spell goes awry, unwelcome visitors from other dimensions like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Electro, arrive, and it’s up to Peter to stop them.

In addition to Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing back Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, JB Smoove and Hannibal Burress, as well as adding Benedict Cumberbatch, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx from other Marvel and Spider-Man movies, including previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield popping up.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

