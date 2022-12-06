Read full article on original website
Jeanie Dibble Rossi
12-15
charlie's gonna be a professional golfer just like his dad!😊
9 Things You Didn't Know About Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son is making the golf world sit up and take notice - here are nine facts about the talented teen
Pat Perez’s wife takes shot at Tiger Woods over car accident
Investigators did not suspect that Tiger Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was involved in a serious car accident nearly two years ago, but Pat Perez’s wife has apparently drawn her own conclusions. Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he lost control of his...
Rory McIlroy Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son
Tiger Woods made waves recently when he revealed that he's been trying to teach his son the game of golf by modeling his swing after Rory McIlroy's rather than his own. Naturally, word of that got back to McIlroy himself. Appearing on Inside the NBA this week, McIlroy said he...
Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option
Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Admission On Situation
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is extremely happy with the return of the WNBA star on Thursday. Cherelle Griner spoke at the White House following the news of Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. "Today I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I...
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion
Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal. Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
Look: Football World Reacts To Jason Witten Announcement
Jason Witten's coaching career is off to a successful start. On Tuesday, he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. Witten, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record and a district championship. His team also made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Brittney Griner’s Release
Stephen A. spoke about the news on “First Take” this morning. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent figures on sports talk television. With that being said, it only makes sense that he would have an opinion on Brittney Griner. The WNBA star had been incarcerated in Russia, however, she was released today in a massive prisoner swap.
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world sends best wishes to legend after horrible news
The professional wrestling world received sad news on Monday with news that Barry Windham, who is in the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen, had suffered a heart attack over the weekend. In a GoFundMe page, Windham’s neice, Mika Rotunda, said that her uncle suffered...
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Sports World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr's Big Announcement
Hall of Fame slugger Ken Griffey Jr. is teaming up with the MLB to help out Division-I baseball players from HBCUs. On Tuesday, Griffey and the MLB officially announced the launch of the "HBCU Swingman Classic." This event will be centered around an All-Star Game. Since Griffey used to suit...
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Busch Sponsorship Decision
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team for Richard Childress Racing will be sponsored by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in 2023. John Felton, the senior director of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, confirmed their partnership in his latest statement. “We’ve loved partnering with RCR and the No. 8 race...
Alex Morgan Had 3-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Trade
Earlier Thursday morning, the United States announced it completed a prisoner swap with Russia. The United States was able to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home, while sending arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russa. Fellow American Paul Whelan was not included in the deal. Just about every athlete has...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas
Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady
If Tom Brady is ready to put himself back on the market, he'll have plenty of options. Over the past few weeks, a plethora of influencers and models have been mentioned as potential girlfriends for Brady. Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this time. With that said, Instagram model...
