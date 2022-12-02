A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest
As December begins bringing colder air for the coming winter season, the latest weather forecast showed that residents in the Upper Midwest could expect wintry weather. It could bring rain and snow. People living in the said areas should prepare for colder weather and always keep an umbrella and raincoat...
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
As Thanksgiving ends and travelers are thinking of returning to their homes, the latest weather forecast showed that wet weather could unleash in portions of the Northeast this coming weekend, causing a mix of snow and rain. The arrival of Thanksgiving might have been chaotic for many travelers as the...
The latest weather forecast showed that a developing storm could bring a mixture of rain and snow to portions of the Northwestern United States this week. Residents in the Northwestern U.S. should look into the colder temperatures in the coming days. Meanwhile, motorists traveling to the said area should take note of travel hazards, including slippery roads and reduced road visibility.
SIERRA — A weekend snowstorm expected to hit the Sierra started falling Saturday, worsening driving conditions by the minute.Luckily, no major issues were reported, though some parts of Interstate 80 had to be closed by Caltrans due to spinouts. Conditions changed quickly from rain to snow in the Sierra as temperatures dropped. Still, it's a warmer snowfall, leaving a slushy mixture on the roads that creates challenges for drivers. "Just trying to get to our destination as safe as we can," said one driver filling up his tank at Nyack Truck Stop. He describes planning ahead for the worst: getting...
