ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Vaccine Mandate Now Applies To Kids As Young As 5 Years Old

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVuEL_0dMMEcRA00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Key to NYC program expanded to a new age group Tuesday.

At least one dose of a COVID vaccine is now required for children as young as 5 for things like indoor dining and entering entertainment venues.

New signs greet crowds of people outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art , reminding people of the new rules, which left one mother, who was visiting from Tennessee, at ease.

“Keeping him safe is absolutely the biggest thing,” Erika Green said.

Her 8-year-old son is fully vaccinated, so she said she is all for the new mandate.

“Part of the reason we chose to come to New York is because of those vaccination requirements,” Green said.

Those 5 and older now need to show proof of one vaccination dose to dine indoors, go to the movies or other performances, and also for school activities, like sports, dance and band.

Then by Dec. 27, kids 12 and up will have to show proof of two doses.

WEB EXTRA: Where And How To Show Proof Of Vaccination For Indoor Activities

Most places, like the Children’s Museum of Manhattan on the Upper West Side, have been reminding families online of the new in-person rules.

“Certainly, it makes people like myself and family comfortable to come back,” local resident Heather Guardado said.

Jodi Cohen, like many area parents, said the new rules are easy to follow.

“I uploaded photos of their vaccination cards and have it on my phone,” Cohen said.

Her husband is now able to safely take their son to Tuesday night’s Knicks game.

“I’m excited because it’s my first time going to a sporting event since COVID started,” 11-year-old Zack Cohen said.

Watch Alice Gainer’s report —

Many kids heading to Tuesday night’s performance of “The Lion King” on Broadway said they were glad to get the shot.

“Awesome. I’m glad I’m vaccinated because we can do so many more things,” 8-year-old Avery Hall told CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

“Not just to get to the show, but to do other stuff without the mask, and sometimes the mask can be, like, annoying, so sometimes you wanna just take it off,” 10-year-old Graham Dini said.

“I was actually prepared. I didn’t want to limit what she can and can’t do, so I just said, we’re getting vaccinated no matter what,” said Shari Jackson, who was attending the musical with her 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

COVID VACCINE

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke to parents in Harlem, where the vaccination rate is just over 73%, which is lower than Manhattan and New York City’s overall rate.

“I think it’s safer that way,” one person said.

“It’s a good rule, because right now a lot of people are dying, even kids,” Pedro Moreles added.

Moreles has two kids, ages 7 and 14.

“They were vaccinated about a month ago,” he said.

One woman who did not want to give her name said her 6-year-old daughter is not vaccinated.

“I’m gonna stay home. I’m not going out, I guess. I’m not gonna vaccinate her,” the woman said.

Back at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Mirlaine Baron of Queens said she’ll only get her kids vaccinated if the schools mandate it. Otherwise, they’ll find somewhere else to hang out.

“There’s always Long Island. There’s always New Jersey. I just won’t be in the city,” Baron said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The vaccine mandate comes as infections among children are spiking, up 24% from just last week.

Health officials say the Omicron variant will soon dominate the United States due to its rapid growth.

“The main issue with this variant is that it’s far more transmissible than any other variant, meaning it’s very, very contagious, so it can spread from person to person quite easily,” immunologist Dr. Purvi Parikh said.

Despite Omicron spreading faster, medical experts say Omicron does not appear to be as life-threatening compared to other variants.

“Its kind of, like, mutating down so far from what we’re seeing and what we’re hearing because it is not as, for lack of better words, deadly as the Delta variant and as the initial variant we had a year and a half ago,” medical expert Dr. Alexander Salerno said.

Meanwhile, a hearing is scheduled Tuesday over the city’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers, impacting more than 160,000 people, including police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers. A judge will decide whether to issue a temporary restraining order for the mandate, which ordered city public employees to get their first shot by Oct. 29 or be forced to go on unpaid leave .

On the state level, Gov. Kathy Hochul is still pushing her new mask mandate for indoor public spaces that don’t require proof of vaccination.

“Protect individuals’ lives, particularly during what we are experiencing right now, which is a holiday surge,” Hochul said, adding hospitalizations are up 70% since Thanksgiving. “We anticipated a spike after Thanksgiving and it has arrived, and so this is an alarming jump state-wide.”

She might not want to have great expectations . Rockland County Executive Ed Day said Monday he doesn’t want to take employees away from vaccinations to police mask wearing.

“My objection was logistical,” he told CBS2. “How many calls I got today — I had a woman who went to Kohl’s department store and they almost threw her out of the store because she didn’t have a mask on. This is not the way to handle a crisis.”

The indoor mask mandate will be in effect until at least Jan. 15, when Hochul will reassess COVID conditions. If businesses don’t obey, they face a fine up to $1,000.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYC Vaccine Mandate Starts For Private And Religious School Employees, As State Combats Record COVID Numbers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases in New York hit another record for a third day in a row Sunday, likely fueled by the Omicron variant. Now, two new vaccine mandates go into effect in the city, affecting tens of thousands of people working with kids. Manhattan has the highest COVID rate among the five boroughs, but officials say it’s partly because of increased testing. “I’m absolutely confident in the ability of our health system to sustain this new surge,” a self-assured Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday — the same day the state marked another one-day record for COVID. The positivity rate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City Ups COVID Testing Amid State’s Record Case Surge, De Blasio Tries To Avoid Shutdown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As holiday gatherings draw near, New York City is pushing to stop the spread of COVID-19 as record case numbers are reported and lines at testing centers get longer. Amid the surge, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday he’s trying to avoid shutdowns in the city by increasing the number of testing centers, CBS2’s John Dias reported. New York reported its fourth consecutive day of record cases — more than 23,000 people tested positive statewide. It was a sign of the times in Times Square, where long lines formed even before a pop-up testing site opened. A tourist arrived an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

7-Year-Old Jefferson Pesantez Joins NYPD’s Operation Sleigh Ride As Honorary Member

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is delivering tens of thousands of gifts to children in need all over New York City. They’re getting help from a little boy who hopes to join the force someday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Seven-year-old Jefferson Pesantez rode along with the NYPD and Santa. “I’m happy,” he said because his lifelong dream is to become a police officer. “This is my partner in crime,” said Inspector Max Tolentino. “Jefferson is the acting chief of Community Affairs Bureau.” Jefferson has a new badge and a new prosthetic arm that was recently gifted to him in his new home of Queens...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Not Marketed To Do Takeout, Brooklyn Restaurant Turns To Social Media To Take Orders During Latest COVID-19 Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn restaurant that has been dealing with delays and problems on top of the rise in COVID-19 cases is pivoting to enable its survival. After months of setbacks, the owner decided to take a new approach, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Monday. Brooklyn native Calvin Eng said opening a Cantonese-American restaurant has been his goal for a while. He took the plunge roughly 10 months ago and signed a lease in Williamsburg. His first day of service was Dec. 3. Bonnie’s was supposed to open this summer, but inspections, waiting for gas, and the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Tennessee State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
State
Connecticut State
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Vaccines
Manhattan, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

With COVID-19 Positivity Rate Soaring, Long Island Getting Proactive To Beat Back The Surge

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island currently has the highest seven-day average of new positive COVID-19 cases in the state. And as CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, hospitalizations are increasing rapidly. After an arduous recovery, John Milano is making pizza again. “I had COVID. I was in the hospital for 17 days. It was brutal,” the owner of Bonbino’s Pizza in Rockville Centre said. Milano invited the vaxmobile of Mount Sinai South Nassau to park in his lot and offer free vaccinations or boosters to his staff and customers. “It’s a great turnout,” Milano said. “Now is the time to get the booster shot because Omicron...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
CBS New York

New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday marked another one-day record for COVID-19 cases in New York state. Of the 267,422 tests administered, 22,478 — or 8.4% — came back positive. Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning a swift wave of Omicron variant cases is taking hold in the Big Apple. Officials are now ramping up efforts to deal with the surge, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Watch: Mayor Bill De Blasio’s Sunday COVID-19 Press Briefing COVID-19 testing sites have been facing an influx of people over the past few days. From Williamsburg, Brooklyn to Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan, Sunday marked another day of at-home rapid tests...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Frustration Grows As Long Lines Persist At COVID Testing Centers In New Jersey

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The growing demand for COVID tests in New Jersey is leading to long lines in parking lots. It comes as the number of infections is rising, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. Testing was a major problem at the height of the pandemic. Those issues are popping up again with a record number of new cases. But instead of lines out the door, people are waiting in cars this time around. Packed parking lots, like one at a CityMD in Union were filled with people patiently waiting to find out if they’re sick. “There’s about 200 people in front of me,” said Laurelle...
UNION, NJ
CBS New York

AAA Predicts 110 Million Americans Will Travel For Holidays, Undeterred By Soaring COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holiday travel rush is underway as Americans deal with soaring COVID numbers — New York State just set a new record with nearly 22,000 positive tests. AAA predicts 110 million Americans will ultimately travel this season, many undeterred by the rising coronavirus infections. But health officials warn this is the start of another wave, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday. Millions of Americans are headed home for the holidays, packing airports and filling roadways at near pre-pandemic levels. Fears of an Omicron variant surge are not enough to stop people from traveling. “It makes me nervous, but I’m boosted,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

While Many Shows Have Shut Down At Least Temporarily Due To COVID, Billy Joel And Others Play On

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds packed Madison Square Garden on Monday night for a concert, just as Broadway announced more COVID-19-related shutdowns. Increasing COVID cases did not stop Billy Joel fans from heading out to the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” “We still have a life to live,” Meghan Hartson of Yonkers told CBS2’s Cory James. “I got the three shots,” said Thomas Joyce of Neptune, New Jersey. “I feel like as long as everyone wears their masks and are vaccinated, we should be good,” added Suzanne Schiller of Bergen County. The legendary singer’s Monday night show brought out thousands. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall. But sources said that may not happen. There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect. Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New Year’s Numbers Arrive In Times Square, As City Monitors COVID Numbers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The iconic numbers to mark the New Year arrived Monday in Times Square. The seven-foot “2022” contains nearly 600 LED bulbs. It was transported on a cross-country road trip from California. In 11 days, millions of people around the world will watch it light up on TV. “There’s no moment like it, where we all are counting down together in unison filled with hope and joy, as these lights shine above Time Square and we celebrate 2022,” Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris said. People will be able to take photos with the numbers until Thursday, before they head atop One Times Square to light up on New Year’s Eve. As of now, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the in-person celebration is still on, but health officials are monitoring COVID numbers closely and will make a final decision before Christmas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Some New Yorkers Report Wait Times Of Nearly 1 Hour To Get COVID Tests As Holidays Approach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The timing of this rapid rise of COVID cases in New York is concerning with holiday gatherings and travel just days away. Thousands in the city want to get tested, and they’re waiting in long lines to do it. Forty minutes after an Upper West Side COVID-19 pop-up testing site was scheduled to close, people were still standing in line. It was a similar story in Harlem for Dustin Leclerc. The Hamilton Heights resident says he waited 55 minutes to get swabbed after struggling to book an appointment at drug stores and other locations. “I looked online to find appointments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Thanksgiving#Covid#Knicks#Cbs2
CBS New York

Nonprofit Working To Overcome COVID-19 Challenges To Make Sure Families In Homeless Shelters Get Christmas Gifts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For one nonprofit, the rise in COVID-19 cases is forcing it to adapt to meet its Christmas goal. Volunteers are putting in 12-hour days to get presents wrapped in time for the holiday. “Hearts of Gold helps homeless moms and kids through job training and through tutoring for the kids and at Christmas we always put together Christmas bags for the kids and the moms,” Hearts of Gold volunteer director Bernadette DeCelle said. It hasn’t been easy this year. Over the weekend, more and more volunteers called to cancel. “Because people are getting nervous or their kids got exposed at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID is canceling Broadway productions just when the industry was looking to bounce back during the holiday season. At “Hadestown,” the show is not going on this weekend. COVID-caused closings threw a wrench into what were carefully mapped out plans for theater fan Shoshana Ezekiel, who is visiting from London. “And everything is closing down. I’m turning 18 in a few weeks, so it was a very, very early birthday present to come and see a bunch of Broadway shows,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. At least seven Broadway shows temporarily shut down Saturday due to breakthrough COVID cases. Off-Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY: 3 Children, 5 Adults Injured In Castle Hill, Bronx Blaze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hospitalized Monday after a fire destroyed their home in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx. Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor of a home on Story Avenue and then quickly spread to the structure next door. Three children and five adults, including a firefighter, had minor injuries. One person suffered a severe leg injury and head injury. READ MORE: FDNY: 1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt In Bronx Fire Some survivors escaped the flames by jumping from a second-story window. “My daughter’s kids … three kids … my grandchildren … we had to throw them out of the window, and catch them. Also, my daughter, she’s hanging out the window. I told her let yourself go and we grabbed them,” homeowner Santos Marte Salcedo said. At least two homes were destroyed by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They’ll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment Building

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some in New Jersey have been living in limbo more than three months since the remnants of Hurricane Ida socked the area. The powerful storm forced an apartment building in the northern part of the state to be evacuated and on Monday residents said there are still more questions than answers, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Mold grows on mannequins on the ground floor of 53 W. Palisade Ave. in Englewood. The nearly 40 rental apartments above sit vacant, and water is still being pumped out of the underground garage, which was flooded with 12 feet of water during...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
CBS New York

Hoboken Announces Vaccine Mandate For SantaCon Bar Crawl

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — You’ll need proof to party at SantaCon in Hoboken this year. A last-minute vaccine mandate is in place for the annual Christmastime bar crawl. Hoboken’s mayor used executive action to ensure businesses play their part in keeping the annual craze safe from possible COVID outbreaks, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday. Visitors by the thousands, ,any out-of-towners, are expected to show up day and night Saturday in a predicted messy fashion. “We don’t unfortunately have the ability to cancel it. We would if we could. But it’s a private event, it’s a private pub crawl,” said Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who...
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

New York City Sees COVID Positivity Rate, Fueled By Omicron Variant, Double In 3 Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the latest surge in cases, one of the city’s top doctors said Thursday, “We’ve never seen this before.” The doctor was talking about the positivity rate, which has doubled in just three days, and lawmakers, business owners and New Yorkers are all taking notice, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. It’s clear that Mayor Bill de Blasio wanted to convey the urgency of the situation, that perhaps people distracted by the holidays haven’t noticed how the Omicron variant has changed things and he said now it’s time to act. “We need to stop this variant. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Appoints 5 Deputy Mayors, All Women, Including 2 Of Asian Descent

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday announced the appointment of five deputy mayors to his incoming administration. The team of women include two appointees who will be the first deputy mayors of Asian descent, CBS2’s Cory James reported. “Anyone that knows me knows I’m a momma’s boy and I was raised by women,” Adams said. READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Adams Names Louis Molina Next Department Of Correction Commissioner Adams’ upbringing likely played a role in his historic announcement Monday. The five women will help lead the new administration by assisting with overseeing operations, economic development, and health and human services, to name a few. READ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Doctors: Vaccination Is The Key To Controlling COVID-19’s Omicron Variant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest surge in COVID-19 cases is adding momentum to the push to vaccinate all New Yorkers over the age of 5. The brief fright of the needle was tempered by the immediate delight of getting a reward — toys for all the young New Yorkers getting vaccinated at Somos Community Care in Manhattanville on Thursday. “I wanted to get it because I didn’t want to get corona and then pass,” 7-year-old Isa Hernandez told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. It has been three weeks since the Omicron variant suddenly began dominating the coronavirus conversation. In that period, COVID hospitalizations in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy