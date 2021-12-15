ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: These Will Be Key Signs When End To Pandemic Is Coming, CDC Director Says

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2Xcr_0dMLEZjs00

The COVID-19 pandemic is now nearly two years old, and there's still no end in sight.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says there are two key signs to look for down the line that are key indicators when the time comes that it does finally wind down.

The first is a manageable number of hospitalizations, and the second is a significant drop in the number of daily deaths, she said in an interview with ABC News.

To get there, Walensky emphasized the importance of relying on strategies that have proven to be effective, namely vaccines and mask-wearing when indoors.

"Masks are for now, they're not forever," said Walensky. "We have to find a way to be done with them."

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on MSNBC Tuesday morning, Dec. 14 that "This year is almost certainly that transition year where we go from the pandemic phase to a more endemic phase.

"It's going to be accelerated by our technology. We also have massive testing in place and screening, and we've done a very good job distributing vaccines. This has been a historic distribution of a vaccine. Our toolbox is very different right now. ... This is not March 2020. We know how to combat this virus now."

COVID has now caused more than 800,000 deaths in the United States, which had been rated as the most prepared nation in the world for a pandemic by the Global Health Security Index in October 2019, just before the novel coronavirus was first detected.

The latest GHS report, released on Wednesday, Dec. 8, says "Some countries found that even a foundation for preparedness did not necessarily translate into successfully protecting against the consequences of the disease because the failed to also adequately address high levels of public distrust in government and other political risk factors that hindered their response.

"Further, some countries had the capacity to minimize the spread of disease, but political leaders opted not to use it, choosing short-term political expediency or populism over quickly and decisively moving to head off virus transmission."

Scott Gottlieb
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
villages-news.com

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

The CDC clearly indicates that the man-made COVID-19 virus can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in vulnerable groups of people. In order to protect yourself and others from this virus the CDC insists that you get vaccinated and maintain a booster shot regimen regardless of natural immunity, age or lack of vulnerabilities. In 2020 there were 377,883 COVID-19 deaths before vaccines were available. In 2021 there are over 414,080 COVID-19 deaths so far, yet over 480 million doses of vaccines and millions of booster shots were administered resulting in about 60 percent of the population becoming fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Cdc#Covid#Abc News#Msnbc#Ghs
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Booster Shot?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 booster shot or enduring side effects, officials have provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
