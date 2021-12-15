ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ask Me Anything live with a GP: Dr Simon Hodes to answer your Covid booster jab questions

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZQ8i_0dMJI1UH00

More than 20,000 people booked a coronavirus booster vaccine every hour yesterday as the country ramps up efforts to dampen the impact of the Covid omicron variant.

Following his weekend TV address urging Britons to seek a third jab, Boris Johnson tweeted that more than 500,000 people made an appointment on Monday.

It came as health officials estimated new omicron infections had reached 200,000 per day at the start of this week, and Britain recorded its first death involving the new strain.

Meanwhile the NHS has been put on a crisis footing and returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness.

There are fears that as the NHS’s focus moves to administering booster jabs to all adults by the end of the year there will be negative impacts on those with other health needs.

Nursing leaders have expressed concern about the “scale and pace” of the vaccine programme expansion – which will aim to jab almost a million people every day – while a charity said the Government must ensure NHS cancer services are “prioritised and protected”.

The target for giving every adult a booster jab was brought forward by a month over fears of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could cause “very many deaths”.

But what is the reality for those on the frontline such as GPs and how might this vaccine focus impact your access to healthcare?

To answer your questions surrounding the booster jab programme and other areas around general practice we have GP Dr Simon Hodes on hand for an ask me anything event being held in the comments section of this page.

Dr Hodes, is a GP in Watford in a large practice (31,000 patients) which has recently been awarded local Practice of the Year. He has been seeing patients face to face throughout the pandemic, and his practice was a first wave vaccine site.

Simon also helped to set up a nationwide group of more than 800 GP volunteers in a bid to support the NHS 111 service and ambulance service during Covid, and has helped produce various flowcharts with local colleagues which have been widely shared. You can find out more about his work on Twitter @DrSimonHodes.

If you have a question about the current state of this government, submit it now, or when I join you live at 11am on Wednesday 15 December for an “Ask Me Anything” event.

To get involved all you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below.

If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they may be hidden until Dr Hodes joins the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 11am as he tackles as many questions as he can within an hour.

Polite reminder to all readers: Please remember if taking part in the conversation below to abide by our community guidelines. To find out more about the guidelines click here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron surge likely to make government miss Covid booster jab target, officials say

PM Boris Johnson will miss his target to offer all adults a Covid booster jab by the end of this month, according to government officials.As the tide of Omicron cases becomes larger, millions of people will be unable to get jabbed over the coming weeks if they fall ill with the virus, a source of the i newspaper has said.Those who contract Covid will not be able to get their booster until at least the end of January, due to a compulsory 28-day wait after testing positive to ensure that they are no longer infected.Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation...
WORLD
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Progress

Omicron, delta and other COVID-19 questions answered by Dr. Petri

Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s reader questions on COVID-19. Dr. Petri will keep dishing on COVID-19 and answering your questions each week in The Daily Progress for as long as you have questions. Send them to Editor Lynne Anderson at: vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

NHS overwhelmed after millions answer call for Covid booster jabs

The NHS was scrambling to deliver government pledges on booster jabs as millions of people answered calls to get the vaccines. More than 4.4 million visits were made to the NHS website, with queues of up to five hours at walk-in centres after Boris Johnson warned of a “tidal wave” of omicron facing the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMUR.com

Dr. Benjamin Chan answers viewers' COVID-19 questions

Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, answered viewer questions Monday about the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers asked about how concerned Chan is about the omicron variant, which was just detected in New Hampshire for the first time, and how people can protect themselves. He also answered several questions about boosters and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Booster#Covid#Ask Me Anything#Face To Face#Britons#Nhs#Omicron
Fox News

Dr. Saphier answers important COVID questions

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Telegraph

How to book your Covid booster jab: Everything you need to know about the third vaccine dose

The target for giving every adult in England a booster jab has been brought forward by a month over fears of a "tidal wave" of the omicron variant. Boris Johnson, in a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday, Dec. 12, warned that one million Britons every day needed to have the third dose, totalling 18million doses offered by the new year, in order to avoid any future restrictions on "our freedoms".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of vaccine supporters to promote booster jab across England

Hundreds of vaccine supporters will take to the streets of England’s major cities to promote taking the Covid-19 booster jab.Almost 900 people will hand out leaflets in popular areas such as Brighton Pier Liverpool One and King’s Cross every day until Christmas on behalf of NHS England They hope to spread awareness about the new Omicron coronavirus variant and to encourage every adult in the UK to get their vaccine booster injection before Christmas.An additional £22.5 million has also been provided by the Government to promote vaccination in the 60 local authorities with the lowest vaccine uptake.The Community Vaccines...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Go out, catch Covid, ignore the science. Or trust in Chris Whitty

You can tell who the country trusts. People no longer look at Boris Johnson on TV and ask themselves why is this liar lying to me. They already know why. Boris lies because he knows no other way of interacting. Deceit is his default setting. It’s not just the past that is a foreign country; it’s also the present. Truth and Boris have never been on speaking terms. So when Chris Whitty and the prime minister hold a press conference together, there’s only one person to whom the country is listening.
SCIENCE
The Independent

New Covid mask rules in the UK: Everywhere you need to wear a face covering

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced face mask restrictions in some settings to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 as it continues to spread and overall case numbers climb in the run-up to Christmas.The prime minister initially announced the news at a press conference on Saturday 27 November, also saying that booster vaccines would soon be made available to younger adults and the period between second and third jabs shortened from two to three months, in accordance with expert advice.As Omicron began to establish its presence in Britain, Mr Johnson was forced to tighten the rules a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of Delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not the coronavirus?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s ZOE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
959theriver.com

Your Smart Question of the Day…Answer!

“82% of people say others, who do this for a living are the most trustworthy. What is it?” A hint, It is not a teacher!. “82% of people say others, who are Nurses for a living are the most trustworthy. What is it?” A hint, It is not a teacher!
fox5dc.com

Dr. Mike answers Omicron variant questions

Health officials are ramping up their efforts to study the Omicron variant and how it reacts with vaccines. With new information coming out every day, FOX 5 spoke with Dr. Mike Cirigliano to get some of the most common questions answered.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy