Proof of vaccine requirement begins in NYC for kids 5-11 at public indoor venues

As of Tuesday, kids ages 5 to 11 must now show proof of vaccination to enjoy activities at indoor venues, forcing some families to change their plans.

An 8-year-old boy told News 12 he was “sad” because he could not play at the indoor play park Billy Beez located inside the Bay Plaza mall in the Bronx because he was not vaccinated.

This vaccine mandate applies to dining in at restaurants and participating in extracurricular activities such as band, dance and sports. Other indoor entertainment spaces such as movie theaters and bowling allies are among the spots that will require kids 5-11 to show proof of vaccination.

There are plenty of places that have not updated their signs.

One father, who was turned away at the movie theater because he could not show proof his daughter was vaccinated, expressed his frustrations.

Dartanyon Whitlock tells News 12 even though this is not a big deal for him, the mandate is an inconvenience.

“I just wanted to take my kid to the movie,” says Whitlock. “You can't even go to the movies no more because of the mandates. It's really ridiculous.”

"The number of children who now have the ability to get vaccinated is not where it should be. And I've asked school districts and schools to have pop-up sites. All the resources we need are available, and we just have to stimulate more interest in protecting these kids," says Gov. Kathy Hochul.

This mandate is all a part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Key to New York City expansion. Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi reassured parents that getting their younger kids vaccinated is a safe option.

"But beyond the evidence, beyond this science - we should listen to whom I consider the foremost experts on this topic, which are pediatricians who are parents themselves. They are urging vaccination, and they also strongly support the vaccine requirements that we have elaborated," says Chokshi.

NYC Test and Trace Corps has announced more than 58,000 pediatric vaccines have been administered to students ages 5 to 11. The city’s health department says 50% of children ages 5 to 17 have received at least one dose.