Veris Residential, Inc (VRE) Announces $200M At-The-Market Share Offering Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

