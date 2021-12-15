ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veris Residential, Inc (VRE) Announces $200M At-The-Market Share Offering Program

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious REIT that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today announced the establishment of an At-The-Market share offering program (the...

KemPharm (KMPH) Announces $50M Share Buyback

KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today its
Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Senti Bio to go Public Via Merger with Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. ("Senti Bio"), a leading Gene Circuit company, and Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Nasdaq: DYNS) ("Dynamics"), a special
Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
Form 4/A VIASAT INC For: Nov 19 Filed by: Ryan David Louis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Launches $175M Share Offering in Canada and the US

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq: BLU), announced today the filing of a preliminary prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 23, 2020 (the “Base Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed public offering of its common shares of US$175 million (the “Offering”). The Supplement was filed with each of the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Canada. The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus were also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of a registration statement on Form F-‐10, as it may be amended from time to time, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering primarily to fund research and development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes, as set out in the Supplement.
Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Announces 12.5M Share Secondary Offering; 7.5M Concurrent Share Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Leslie’s, Inc. (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced that certain of the Company’s non-management stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) Announces $30M Share Buyback

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Prices 3.08M Share Offering at $57/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 3,084,210 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering") at a public offering price of $57.00 per share. This amount includes 2,500,000 shares offered by Focus for its own account and 584,210 shares being offered by Focus on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary. Focus also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 462,631 shares of Focus' Class A common stock. The Offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Histogen Inc. (HSTO) Announces 8.24M Share Private Placement at $0.425/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to issue, in a private placement, 8,235,297 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,235,297 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $0.425 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds to Histogen of approximately $3.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.425 per share of common stock, will be exercisable commencing six months and one day following the date of issuance for a period of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.
Veris Residential establishes at-the-market share offering program

Jersey City-based Veris Residential Inc., the newly rebranded Mack-Cali Realty Corp., said Tuesday that it is establishing an at-the-market share offering program through which the company may issue and sell, from time to time, up to $200 million in shares of its common stock. The company said it will use...
Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) Announces 3M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $5.00 per share to the public for a total of $15,000,000 of gross proceeds to Sidus Space, Inc.
Exicure Inc. (XCUR) Announces 34.6M Share Direct Offering at $0.3326/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with several institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 34,576,068 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,288,034 shares of the Company’s common stock, at an effective purchase price of $0.3326 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.2701 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Tempur Sealy (TPX) announces authorization under share repurchase program to a total of $1.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the authorization under the Company's share repurchase program to a total of $1.5 billion. Tempur Sealy repurchased approximately 20 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $700 million in the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Announces $6B Share Buyback Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Board of Directors authorized today the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Dec. 7, 2020. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.
