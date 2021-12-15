ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Weighs Controversial Uplands Development In Westminster On Beloved Local Land

By Alan Gionet
 3 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – On Monday night, Westminster’s City Council began the process of approving or denying a huge development that will cover some of the last big parcels of open land close to Denver. The property, belonging to the Pillar of Fire Church includes what’s known to many locally as “The Farm,” north of the old Westminster Castle.

The Farm spans property from 84th to 88th Avenues between Federal and Lowell Boulevards. The castle and 100 acres around it would remain with the church.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s at a high point in the metro area. You have a 365 (view) of the Front Range. You see a perfect picture of downtown. Pikes Peak, Longs Peak. You can’t find that anywhere. There’s nothing like that left like that in the metropolitan area,” said Karen Ray, and organizer with a group opposed to the project called Save the Farm.

Oread Capital Development has been designing the development for years.

“We have changed our plans drastically to incorporate public feedback,” said Jeff Handlin of Oread Capital & Development that has named it Uplands.

“We’ve attended over 200 neighborhood and city meetings. Some of them in large venues, some of them at kitchen tables.”

Handlin says they’ve been responsive to community concerns.

“And we have incorporated a lot of what we heard. More open space, nearer to the edges. To serve the existing neighborhoods better.”

Critics have concerns about losing open space, increased traffic, water use and type of housing.

“This is not some high end part of Westminster or the near burbs. It has the most diverse population in the city. These are tiny post-World War II houses,” said Ray.

Her group has collected 10,000 signatures opposed, and some of the opposition is coming from outside of Westminster as people express concern about eliminating open space for more housing.

The developers are quick to point out there is need for more housing and say they have included affordable housing.

(credit: CBS)

“The loudest voices are not necessarily the majority, and so there are a lot of folks in this community that support this Uplands project,” said Handlin.

He says the development is also heavy on what they call “missing middle” housing – that in a middle price range. Much of the land, he also points out, was zoned for housing development over a hundred years ago.

The Pillar of Fire Church has kept a farm on the land north of 84th Avenue for decades. It is a fixture of the community. The deal for selling the land to the developer is contingent on approval of the development.

“The land owners have private property rights that we recognize in this city and state and while the immediate neighbors, some of them might not want to see change, I think we have to remind ourselves that a private land owner has rights as well,” said Handlin.

Ray says she’d like to see the city purchase the land with the help of potentially available federal money.

“This as much as possible should be preserved for the public. For the next generation and the next generation after that.”

The cost would be high. The land may be attractive to locals, but also to developers as the metro area tries to keep up with housing demand. Handlin points out the farm is not currently accessible, but would be with development.

“That land, while it is open, in physical space, it’s private. Fenced private property, and by developing these 47 acres of park, we’re actually inviting the neighbors in for the first time ever.”

Ray claims there’s not enough and wants it as open space.

“We have one world and we’re going to leave it to the next generation, how are we going to leave it? What kind of a city, what kind of towns are we rebuilding?”

The council will continue to hear public comment and debate the project before a first vote that could come as soon as Wednesday when there will be another meeting. Also up for discussion is annexing several acres of land from the county to make the project possible. After a first vote, if it passes it would still have to go through a second vote as well.

Kroger Takes Carrot-And-Stick Approach To Get King Soopers/City Market Grocery Workers Vaccinated

DENVER (CBS4)– King Soopers and City Market are part of a national chain. The parent company, Kroger, has mandated that unvaccinated salaried employees are to be charged $50 a month more for health insurance if they’re on the company plan. And will no longer be given two weeks of emergency COVID-19 leave with pay. Those measures are to take effect January 1, 2022. (credit: CBS) United Food and Commercial Workers union secretary/treasurer Kevin Schneider says the company may not be able to do that in Colorado. “Employers are required to provide 80 hours of COVID relief pay to their workers who have to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Omicron In Colorado: 5 Cases Of Variant Confirmed, Evidence Of Community Spread Discovered

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis said on Thursday that there are now five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Colorado. He led a news conference in Aurora in the morning and said health officials have identified community spread of the variant. Polis was joined by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at the Aurora Municipal Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic site, one of nine community vaccination clinics in the state where no appointment is necessary to get a vaccine. He said it’s vital that people get COVID boosters to get protection against omicron. “There is increased urgency to get the third vaccine,...
COLORADO STATE
Aurora City Leaders Asking For $10,000 In Retention Bonuses For Aurora Police Officers

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The city of Aurora is trying to put an end to the latest problem for its troubled police department, its losing officers at a rapid pace. Several members of Aurora City Council and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman are hoping retention bonuses will be an answer. (credit: CBS) Officers who stick with the Aurora Police Department through 2022 are on track to get $10,000 in bonuses. The city says it lost more than 100 cops this year, about 15% of the force. Mayor Coffman says the bonuses are needed for two reasons, officers in Aurora need to know they’re supported by...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The National Western Stock Show Parade will return next month after taking off a year for COVID-19. This year’s Grand Marshals will be first responders. Cowboys push a herd of Texas Longhorn steers down a city street as the annual cattle drive through downtown takes place January 9, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The parade kicks off the yearly National Western Stock Show. (credit: Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images) The Stock Show’s CEO said now is the perfect opportunity to honor their service and sacrifice. The annual tradition brings dozens of longhorn cattle, western wagons and horses to the streets of downtown Denver. (credit: CBS) The parade starts at Union Station at noon on Thurs, Jan. 6, 2022 and continues on 17th Street ending at 17th & Glenarm Place.
DENVER, CO
A Look At The Big Ticket Phase III Of The Great Hall Project At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver International Airport leaders Thursday tried to make the case for the need for a $1.1 billion addition to the Great Hall reconstruction project. The total cost of the project is expected to be $1.3 billion, DIA officials say. As part of the $1.1 billion request, $40 million would go to the Center for Excellence and Equity. Airport officials say $200 million will cover “direct costs” such as quality insurance, inspection, permits and fees. (credit: CBS) “This is the best time to finish what we started. This terminal and this airport and this airport is 26 years old and is showing...
DENVER, CO
Mask Order Extended In Eagle County For Schools, Child Care Settings

(CBS4) – Eagle County will keep its COVID-19 public health order requiring face coverings in schools and child care setting into the new year. The county’s board of health is extending the order until Jan. 17. That means staff, students and visitors at schools and day care centers need to wear a mask when kids Pre-K through 8th grade are present. The board would like to transition to a place without a public health order, but the new omicron variant is raising concerns. They will discuss losing the mask order two weeks after kids have returned to schools and day cares from winter break.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
‘Landmark’ Christmas Tree In Olde Town Arvada Knocked Down By Wind Storm

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada’s “landmark” Christmas tree couldn’t withstand the severe wind roaring across the Denver metro area on Wednesday. The tree toppled over at around 1:30 p.m. (credit: CBS) “The Olde Town Christmas tree was lost in the wind storm,” police said on Twitter. A landmark was lost today. The Olde Town Christmas tree was lost in the wind storm. pic.twitter.com/Ips077tk1V — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 15, 2021 “I was over there waiting for a friend, and there was a crack and all of a sudden it came down,” said one man. (credit: Olde Town Arvada/Facebook) The tree was set up on Nov. 27 which included a large, public festival. The tree sat in the square surrounded by a Christmas market. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger reports some of the booths were also blown over. (credit: CBS) No one was hurt.
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

(CBS4) – With the abnormally dry, warmer weather this year, some ski areas have really felt the pinch, not being able to open as many runs as early as usual. So, CBS4 Investigates took a closer look at how that’s affecting the amount of water ski areas are using to make snow in the middle of a drought. (credit: CBS) According to state data, snowmaking operations statewide use, on average, about 2.2 billon gallons of water every year, that’s about 3,455 Olympic swimming pools. While that might seem like a lot, the snow-making industry uses only 0.05% of the state’s water that’s diverted to human...
INDUSTRY
