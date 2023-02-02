ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 High-End Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Brands, From Bourbon to Bedding

By Justin Fenner and Barry Samaha
 4 days ago
Black artisans and the businesses they own produce some seriously high-end products. And seeing how February is Black History Month, let’s all collectively celebrate and support these labels by making a purchase. If you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gifts , birthdays presents , something for an anniversary , or you want to get a head start for 2023, the list below has it all.

From Brett Johnson’s covetable menswear to Saint Liberty’s delicious bourbon to Epara’s rich skincare products, the best gifts from black-owned brands will add more than a little luxury to your life.

Brother Vellies Greg Shoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146T3A_0dM1DSYZ00

Since launching the label in 2013, Aurora James has offered an incredible assortment of shoes that are as playful as they are practical. She initially just catered to women, but since the introduction of the Greg mule, men can now experience the style and comfort that’s integral to her brand, Brother Vellies.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $395

Fear of God Eternal Logo-Flocked Cotton-Jersey Hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXSFX_0dM1DSYZ00

Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God revved up streetwear staples, taking styles like hoodies and sweats to new heights. His designs are a celebrity fan favorite, status symbols so sleek and elegant that they, in select instances, could be worn to formal functions.

Buy Now on Mr Porter: $695

Khiry + The Vanguard Mask 18K Gold and Diamond Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVjJo_0dM1DSYZ00

Khiry’s Jameel Mohammed brought a new vision to the world of fine jewelry, one rooted in Afro-futurism, a brand that reflected his culture. And since launching his label in 2016, Kihiry is now one of the buzziest jewelry brands around, worn by celebs far and wide.

Buy Now on Net-A-Porter: $3,500

Edloe Finch Vegan Leather Park Sofa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbUyK_0dM1DSYZ00

Former NFL player Darryl Sharpton and his wife, Jessica, were discouraged by the long lead times customary of many furniture brands. So, wanting a change, they founded Edloe Finch, a direct-to-consumer label that offers a chic assortment of sofas, chairs, tables and other home items that are shipped with a quick turnaround from a warehouse at their headquarters in Texas.

Buy Now on Edloe Finch: $1,459

Ahluwalia Curved-Stripe Soccer Polo Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9wRK_0dM1DSYZ00

Priya Ahluwalia is a London-based Indian Nigerian designer that incorporates her heritage in her collections, all of which are made from vintage and deadstock fabrics to form fresh and rich styles that draw the eye. This soccer polo is a great example of her singular aesthetic.

Buy Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $540

Armando Cabral Majak Leather Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPStO_0dM1DSYZ00

Many know Armando Cabra as a runway heavyweight, a model who has walked the catwalks and fronted the campaigns of some of the biggest fashion brands. He brings all this experience to his eponymous footwear label, which offers some of the most elegant sandals, loafers and mules in the market.

Buy Now on Todd Snyder: $485

Loved01 Shave Essentials

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZWlT_0dM1DSYZ00

John Legend is a man of many talents. He is, after all, an EGOT winner. Now, the celebrated performer is trying his hand in the grooming space with the launch of  Loved01, a new brand that creates creams, serums and other products with “melanin-skin in mind.”

Buy Now on Loved01: $45

Bianca Saunders Graphic-Print Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fyvL_0dM1DSYZ00

When it comes to pushing the boundaries of proportions and prints, Bianca Saunder is the name to know. The designer references her Jamaican background to showcase collections that often surprise and delight the most jaded fashion insider.

Buy Now on Farfetch: $429

Hood by Air Cotton Trench Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306csS_0dM1DSYZ00

Shayne Oliver’s Hood by Air was truly ahead of the curve, a brand that toyed with gender tropes and luxury streetwear before it became a thing—so much so that the brand shuttered in 2017. But now that everyone else has caught up to Oliver’s pioneering ethos, HBA is back, much to the delight of diehard fashion fans.

Buy Now on Ssense: $812

Humanrace Humidifying Face Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JHbt_0dM1DSYZ00

Like Legend, Pharrell Williams is another music icon that has entered the grooming space. His brand, Humanrace, offers formulas that are meant to mimic the positive effects of a damp, moist environment to smooth and strengthen your skin.

Buy Now on Humanrace: $52

Brett Johnson 5 Pocket Slim-Fit Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7h4N_0dM1DSYZ00

Brett Johnson’s menswear is so well-made from such alluring materials that it’s very nearly peerless—and you feel that sense of quality as much in his casual clothing as you do in his finest tailoring. Case in point: these slim-fit jeans, a soft but structured style that should be a go-to in any well-curated warm-weather wardrobe.

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $635

Saint Liberty Bourbon Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d91gc_0dM1DSYZ00

Saint Liberty, the Texas-based distillery behind a number of great bourbons and rye whiskeys, offers a literal taste of Black history with this trio of bottles dedicated to infamous bootleggers Mary Curley, Bertie Brown and Josephine Doody. And the company isn’t just using their names: The rye named after Doody, for example, uses water from the same source—the Crystal River—as the original that inspired it.

Buy Now on Reserve Bar: $178

Thelma West Embrace Bracelet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxmHR_0dM1DSYZ00

Looking for a gift that you can build on in the future? Try one of London-based jeweler Thelma West’s Embrace bracelets that features trapeze-shaped one-carat diamonds made from 24 grams of recycled 18-karat gold cut. They’re flexible thanks to an inner wire, so they can fit any wrist. And because they come in black-treated-, rose-, white- or yellow gold, you can gift one each year to create a stack for someone very special. At GBP 19,500 or approximately $25,780, even one would make for a rather generous present and a serious statement about town.

Buy Now on Thelma West: $25,780

Effortless Composition Teal Green Pitcher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsZxK_0dM1DSYZ00

There’s nothing quite like serving snacks to family and friends during the holidays, and Effortless Composition’s cheese board will add style to parties big and small. Consider it the ideal housewarming gift.

Buy Now on Effortless Composition: $31

Bevel Shave Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoJHK_0dM1DSYZ00

If you’re shopping for a guy who likes a clean shave—or for a young man who’s just learning how to tame his facial hair—Bevel’s shave kit is a great option. Its products and tools were designed to help curb ingrown hairs, an issue that’s especially prevalent for Black men, but that can affect anyone who shaves.

Buy Now on Amazon: $70

Scotch Porter Beard Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foADd_0dM1DSYZ00

If you’ve got someone on your list who prefers to wear a full beard, Scotch Porter’s full beard-care set—which includes everything from shampoo and conditioner to a candle scented with warm spices—might be a better fit.

Buy Now on Amazon: $60

Harlem Candle Co. Icons Holiday Gift Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DJW4_0dM1DSYZ00

There’s nothing that enhances a cozy atmosphere in the winter quite like a scented candle. Harlem Candle Co. has packaged its four best-selling candles, including a special holiday offering scented with winter spruce, in one convenient package.

Buy Now on Harlem Candle Company: $190

Coco & Breezy Zen Navigator Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvJ6A_0dM1DSYZ00

Coco & Breezy’s bold and modern eyewear is not for the faint of heart—but they’re just as good at refreshing the classics as they are at pushing the boundaries of eyewear design. Case in point: This pair of gold-tone sunglasses have a generous shape that’ll flatter a variety of face shapes.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $285

Chris Collins Renaissance Man Eau de Parfum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soFXn_0dM1DSYZ00

Chris Collins , the Ralph Lauren model turned entrepreneur and perfumer, knows a thing or two about being a renaissance man, which might explain why his fragrance of the same name is so uniquely adaptable. The freshness of its bright top notes (marine accord, bergamot and ginger) is grounded by its long-lasting base notes (tonka bean, tobacco and leather). It’s designed to smell great at all points of your day, and it delivers.

Buy Now on Nordstrom: $175

Epara Intense Hydrating Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6ve7_0dM1DSYZ00

If you want a good way to keep dry winter skin at bay, reach for Epara’s deeply moisturizing mask. It’s filled with plankton extract and marula oil, which help to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation as well as fine lines and wrinkles. It’s good all over your face, but in a study, the company found that 95 percent of users found it particularly hydrating around the eyes.

Buy Now Farfetch: $147

Jubilee: Recipes From Two Centuries of African American Cooking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho1QV_0dM1DSYZ00

To write her James Beard Award-winning book The Jemima Code , journalist Toni Tipton-Martin studied two centuries’ worth of African-American cookbooks to understand their impact on cooking in America. As a follow-up to that history, she has adapted recipes from that cache of cookbooks to create recipes for the modern kitchen.

Buy Now on Sur la Table: $35

Mateo Muzo Colombian Emerald Studs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIeCL_0dM1DSYZ00

In the words of Robb Report ‘s watches and jewelry editor Paige Reddinger, “You can’t go wrong with emerald studs, especially Muzo.” Mateo, a New York jewelry studio, uses the brilliant Colombian stones to great effect, surrounding them with round diamonds and mounting them on 14k gold. They’re a modern heirloom that won’t go out of style.

Buy Now on Mateo New York: $1,250

Harwell Godfrey 18K Yellow Gold Major Crescent Moon Medallion in Turquoise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufnhh_0dM1DSYZ00

If you’re in the market for something even more striking, try one of Harwell Godfrey’s moon-shaped pendants. They’re offered in a variety of stone inlays (like turquoise and lapis lazuli) that the studio makes to order. But if you know a glamorous eccentric who likes mother of pearl, there’s a version with that inlay available to ship right now.

Buy Now on Neiman Marcus: $7,450

Goodee Bassi Market Tote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MTqM_0dM1DSYZ00

Few people know what makes a good bag better than Byron and Dexter Peart, who sold their first venture, Want Les Essentiels, in 2017. Their new business, Goodee, launched last year and offers consciously made home goods and accessories under their own label (as well as a variety of wares made by other brands). This market tote, made by refugees in Italy using handwoven fabric from Burkina Faso, supports artisans all over the world.

Buy Now on Goodee World: $75

Johanna Howard Dip-Dyed Throw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nk8Me_0dM1DSYZ00

It’s hard to be a conscious consumer and still feel cozy under a blanket made out of materials that are bad for the planet. Johanna Howard’s dip-dyed throw, made from soft baby alpaca hair in a fair-trade certified textile studio in Peru, is a guilt-free way to get warm—and it comes in myriad color combinations, so you’ll be able to suit nearly any decor.

Buy Now on Johanna Howard: $465

For Dirty Dogs Dog Shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00N67n_0dM1DSYZ00

If there’s a pet lover in your life, they’ll no doubt appreciate the two shampoos from For Dirty Dogs. The conditioning shampoo will keep your dog’s skin clean and healthy at bath time, while the dry shampoo will help control oil and excess dirt between washings. Best of all, both products are formulated with natural ingredients that won’t irritate dogs with sensitive skin.

Buy Now on For Dirty Dogs: $18

Estelle Glassware Wine Glass Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVNVM_0dM1DSYZ00

Inspired by her grandmother’s collection of brightly colored glassware, Stephanie Summerson Hall offers modern updates on the originals she remembers from childhood through her South Carolina-based company Estelle. You could, of course, buy six wine glasses of the same striking color, or you can create your own mix with this customizable set. Regardless of color, the glasses’ angular shape should prove especially helpful for opening up bold reds.

Buy Now on Estella Colored Glass: $190

Linoto Belgian Linen Sheet Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2gvh_0dM1DSYZ00

Belgian linen is known for its remarkable longevity—and for the way it gets softer with each successive wash. Linoto, a New York-based homewares company, sources long-staple flax fibers from European mills to craft its most luxurious bedding offering, which can be customized for everything from a shallow twin mattress to an extra-deep California King.

Buy Now on Linoto: $539

Trade Street Jam Co. Jams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tU3i0_0dM1DSYZ00

For a gift that’ll leave a good taste in the mouth, try the delectable spreads and sauces from Trade Street Jam Co. This inventive food company’s low-sugar, high-impact offerings are a lot more memorable than what you’ll find at the grocery store, with flavors varying from blends of blueberry, lemon and basil to strawberry, chipotle and fig.

Buy Now on Trade Street Jam Co.: $32

Black-Owned Market Subscription Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liwuG_0dM1DSYZ00

Speaking of subscription services, the Black-Owned Market offers its own take of the gift that keeps on giving: monthly shipments that offer a sampling of its members’ wares, from Harlem Candle Co.’s luxurious scented candles to Scotch Porter’s beard conditioner.

Learn More on Our Bom: From $39

