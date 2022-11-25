ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Murad Wrinkle-Smoother That Mimics Botox Is on Major Discount For Black Friday

By Elizabeth Denton
 23 hours ago
STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m kind of greedy when it comes to my beauty products. I want some type of instant gratification but also long-term benefits. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to add Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector to your skincare line-up. The peptide and hyaluronic treatment blurs skin better than the TikTok beauty filter—and has some seriously hydrating benefits, too.

And it’s on sale during Murad’s Black Friday sale for 30 percent off. Score! Just be sure to enter code BF2022 at checkout to unlock the sitewide discount + free shipping.

Like Peter Thomas Roth’s ultra-viral Instant FirmX Eye Tightener , the immediate, wrinkle-smoothing results of Murad’s serum are only temporary. While I don’t have deep lines (yet!), I noticed the fine lines on my forehead were less noticeable with just one use, and my foundation went on easier, too. Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is for use all over the face and I found it smoothed my smile lines really well.

Plus, the addition of hyaluronic acid , hexapeptide (a peptide) and vegan squalane work to plump skin and make lines less visible over time. Hydrated skin shows fewer wrinkles.



Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector $54.60 (was $78)

Buy Now

In a clinical study, Murad says 96 percent of testers “saw smoother texture on applied areas immediately upon application,” 90 percent showed “improvement in the look of forehead wrinkles,” and 100 percent saw improvement “in the look of glabella lines (AKA elevens).”

I can’t speak to the long-term benefits just yet, but I’m planning on switching my usual makeup primer for Targeted Wrinkle Corrector , instead. Unlike other line smoothers, it doesn’t make my skin feel tight and sticky. Instead, it’s just like a regular hydrating serum that happens to make you look a bit better in seconds. Of course, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with aging (or wrinkles!) and there’s no shame in the Botox game , either. But if you’re looking for something in between au naturale and needles, this might just be your new go-to.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

