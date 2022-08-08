ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Murad Wrinkle-Smoother That Mimics Botox Is on Major Discount During This Rare Sale

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1rNf_0dM09h1O00

Click here to read the full article.

I’m kind of greedy when it comes to my beauty products. I want some type of instant gratification but also long-term benefits. If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to add Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector to your skincare line-up. The peptide and hyaluronic treatment blurs skin better than the TikTok beauty filter—and has some seriously hydrating benefits, too.

And it’s on sale during Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale on the brand’s own website for a whopping 20 percent off. score! You just need to add code CHEERS at checkout.

Like Peter Thomas Roth’s ultra-viral Instant FirmX Eye Tightener , the immediate, wrinkle-smoothing results of Murad’s serum are only temporary. While I don’t have deep lines (yet!), I noticed the fine lines on my forehead were less noticeable with just one use, and my foundation went on easier, too. Targeted Wrinkle Corrector is for use all over the face and I found it smoothed my smile lines really well.

Plus, the addition of hyaluronic acid , hexapeptide (a peptide) and vegan squalane work to plump skin and make lines less visible over time. Hydrated skin shows fewer wrinkles.



Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector $62.40 (Originally $78)


Buy Now

In a clinical study, Murad says 96 percent of testers “saw smoother texture on applied areas immediately upon application,” 90 percent showed “improvement in the look of forehead wrinkles,” and 100 percent saw improvement “in the look of glabella lines (AKA elevens).”

I can’t speak to the long-term benefits just yet, but I’m planning on switching on my usual makeup primer for Targeted Wrinkle Corrector , instead. Unlike other line smoothers, it doesn’t make my skin feel tight and sticky. Instead, it’s just like a regular hydrating serum that happens to make you look a bit better in seconds. Of course, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with aging (or wrinkles!) and there’s no shame in the Botox game , either. But if you’re looking for something in between au naturel and needles, this might just be your new go-to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0dM09h1O00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This $9 Firming Collagen Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Have Stopped Getting Botox—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. It’s nice to know that we’re living in a time where getting cosmetic procedures done like plastic surgery is no longer looked down upon (It shouldn’t be! Do what makes you the most confident! Especially if it’s safe and done by a medical professional!) But for some, going under the knife isn’t in the cards, and finding alternatives that work similarly is like finding a needle in a haystack—nearly impossible to do, but glorious when it occurs. So, we’re overjoyed to say that one of those needles is on sale. It’s the L’Oreal Paris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jennifer Garner
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Collagen Cream The ‘Best They Have Ever Used’ for Brightening & Firming Skin

Click here to read the full article. We’re at the point of summer where it’s too hot to wear heavy moisturizers on our skin. But with all of the extra time outdoors and in the sun, the skin needs some sort of hydration to combat dry and itchy summer issues. If you don’t want to wear heavy products right now but still want to gift your complexion with a dose of hydration, you’re going to want to grab this lightweight moisturizer that’s packed with collagen. According to shoppers, it fades signs of aging, firms, and hydrates the skin. The collagen cream...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game

Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring?  The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botox#Wrinkle#Vegan#Aging Skin#Tiktok#Instant
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends

Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it.  Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Here’s If Kanye & Kim Are Getting Back ‘Together’ After She Broke Up With Pete

Click here to read the full article. A new chapter? Fans are speculating what Kanye West’s next move will be after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. According to sources close to the Kardashian-Wests, Kim and Kanye aren’t going to be moving forward in a romantic relationship. Multiple sources confirmed to E! News on August 5, 2022, that the Skims founder and  “They are happily co-parenting.” one source said of the former couple. Another insider added that they “are in a really great place.” A third insider confirmed that Kim was glad to be promoting Kanye’s Yeezy brand with her...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Victoria ‘Can’t Stand’ Brooklyn’s New Wife After Their ‘Horrendous’ Wedding Drama—’They Don’t Talk’

Click here to read the full article. Family feud. Victoria Beckham and Nicole Peltz‘s relationship is the mother-daughter-in-law bond they expected. Nicola—an actress and the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz—is the wife of Victoria’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham. The couple married in April 2022 after three years of dating. However, a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding wasn’t the happy family event the Beckhams had hoped for—at least for his mother, Victoria, who has had a contentious relationship with her daughter-in-law even before Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot. “They can’t stand each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben Are Taking Time ‘Apart’ After Their Wedding—Here’s How It Makes Them ‘Stronger’

Click here to read the full article. A dream situation. After almost two weeks of very special and extravagant events, many fans are asking: What is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship like after their wedding? It seems like it’s still going strong even when they are apart. A source told Hollywood Life on August 5, 2022, that they enjoy each other more when they’re apart. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said. “They actually believe that spending...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

6 Drugstore Items That Live Rent-Free In My Makeup Pouch—Including a Mascara I’ve Used For Years

Click here to read the full article. I’ve spent countless hours walking through the aisles of my local CVS’s beauty section. Listen, I grew up on Maybelline, L’Oreal, Covergirl, and even Rimmel London—and I loved every single second of it. Swapping lip gloss shades on my wrist while scoping out the next best contour stick. Even sometimes I left it to chance and chose to go with a product simply because of its pretty packaging aesthetic. Guilty.  But throughout the years, with the light of social media and of course, personal trial and error, I’ve found myself going back to my...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John Was in ‘A Lot of Pain’ Before Her Death—She ‘Wasn’t Walking Anymore’

Click here to read the full article. Since she passed away, there have been a lot of questions over how Olivia Newton-John died and what her cause of death was? She battled with her health for more than 30 years, but she was a fighter until the end. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in...
CANCER
StyleCaster

This ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum Is Like an Eraser For Your Skin—& It’s 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are highly formulated concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil the fun. Another reason to join the serum hype train? They contain powerful active...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Body Wash Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By For Women With Dry Skin

Experiencing dry skin is a struggle all on its own, and can feel exacerbated or more overwhelming as the weather gets even warmer. With that said, we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 3 moisturizing, nourishing body wash ingredients to look for this summer. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

John Travolta Just Reacted to Olivia Newton-John’s Death 44 Years After ‘Grease’—They’ll Be ‘Together Again’

Click here to read the full article. Danny and Sandy forever. John Travolta’s response to Olivia Newton-John’s death shows how he’ll always have love for his co-star. Travolta—who starred as Danny Zuko to Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson in 1978’s Grease—took to his Instagram on August 8, 2022, to pay tribute to his late-costar after the news of her death at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the...
CANCER
StyleCaster

Eczema-Friendly Makeup a Dermatologist Won’t Side-Eye You For Using

Click here to read the full article. I am one of nearly 32 million people in the United States who live with eczema, otherwise known as those blotchy, red, dry patches that typically flare-up in-between seasons or for no reason at all. Most of the Internet’s advice for treating it is relegated to the skincare realm; more specifically, the rich, creamy hydrators that soothe cracked skin and inflammation without causing even more damage. What we don’t talk about enough is the best makeup for eczema, which also has to be moisture-rich and non-irritating. In other words, I want to cover my...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

61K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy