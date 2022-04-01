All the Musicians Who Have Spoken Out About Having Coronavirus

Click here to read the full article.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and new variants pop up, the rich and famous aren’t staying quiet about their diagnoses. Instead, celebrities are speaking out on social media not only to keep fans informed but, in some cases, to urge followers to stay home in order to help reduce the risk of transmission.

Bold-faced names from professional athletes (Kevin Durant) to politicians (Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez) to big- and small-screen stars (Daniel Dae Kim) and even royals (Prince Albert II) are among those who have opened up about testing positive for COVID-19. Musicians have been no different, sharing tales of their symptoms and quarantine.

Here are the artists who have opened up about having the coronavirus.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus revealed April 1, 2022, on Twitter that she has COVID-19, but she has no regrets: “It was definitely worth it.” The pop star has been touring Latin America for the past week, with a concert in Bogota, Colombia, and a performance at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paolo. “Traveling around the world, playin for 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day, the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” Cyrus tweeted. “I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

Patti Lupone

The star of stage and screen announced via Twitter Feb. 27, 2022, that she had contracted the virus, and would have to sit out of several shows of Broadway production Company . She tweeted, “I showed up for Saturday’s matinee, tested positive for Covid with 3 tests.”

Eddie Vedder

The Pearl Jam frontman opened up about his battle with COVID-19 during his Feb. 25, 2022, concert. “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, probably five, six weeks ago, and literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes,” he told fans. “It felt pretty serious.”

John Mayer

Nearly two months after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the singer-songwriter announced on Feb. 24, 2022, that he had contracted the virus for a second time. “This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months,” the musician, who is in the midst of his Sob Rock tour, shared on social media. He noted that while his first bout was fairly mild, this time, COVID-19’s “got the better of me.”

Jazmine Sullivan

The singer-songwriter announced on Feb. 24, 2022, that she was canceling at least one show of her Heaux Tales tour after coming down with COVID-19 . “My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with COVID,” she shared on social media, a day after canceling a show because she wasn’t feeling well. “I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but my health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

Liam Payne

The artist announced in a Jan. 26, 2022, Instagram post that he had contracted the virus , and would have to postpone his Here’s to the Future virtual showcase he had previously scheduled for Jan. 29. “‘Unfortunately I had COVID and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve,” he told fans.

Elton John

The iconic musician shared in an Instagram Story on Jan. 25, 2022, that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to reschedule the Dallas shows of his farewell tour. “Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild,” he added, noting that he expected to be well enough by the weekend to perform in Arkansas.

Ashley Park

The Emily in Paris actress revealed during her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Jan. 20, 2022, that what she thought was her reaction to BTS’ RM and V sharing her cover of “Dynamite” actually turned out to be COVID-19 . “The whole rest of the day, after they posted that, I couldn’t think, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t get up,” Park told the late-night host. “And I was like, is this what your body feels like when you go into shock? My sinuses, my head… I’ve never had this experience before. … I woke up the next day and I had to take a COVID test for something and I took a COVID test and I had Omicron, which is why I was in such a fog.”

Bez

The Happy Mondays drummer confirmed to U.K. paper The Daily Star on Jan. 17, 2022, that he tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The news came just one day after the British percussionist made his debut appearance on the U.K. reality series Dancing on Ice . “I’m gutted because I’m going to be missing training but I’m looking forward to skating on the show again for Week Three and I’ll be tuning at home and cheering on my mates who are skating this weekend,” he told the publication.

Roberta Flack

The R&B legend revealed in a statement Jan. 13, 2022, that she, too, experienced a breakthrough case. “The vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe illness or hospitalization,” she shared . “Instead, I was ill with fatigue, fever, and slight congestion. I stayed home to rest and recover. Today I feel much better. I am at home and isolating until I retest and receive a negative test this week. I can testify: Vaccines and boosters work. If you are not vaccinated, please do so. They likely saved my life.”

Jason Isbell

The country artist revealed Jan. 11, 2022, that he has experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19 . “Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi,” he told fans. “Boosted and very grateful for it.”

John Mayer

The singer-songwriter, who has been playing with Grateful Dead spinoff Dead & Co., tested positive for the virus, the band announced on Jan. 5. “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform,” the group tweeted.

Anthony Callea

The Australian Idol alum shared on Jan. 5 that he had contracted COVID-19, telling fans on social media that he had woken to “excruciating pain” days earlier.“My head felt like it was about to combust, my throat, well I have never felt pain in my throat like that before, it was like someone stabbing me right in the throat,” he explained in his post. “My chest was tight, I felt as though I was about to burst my ear drums and my body overall just felt like it was shutting down.”

LL Cool J

The rapper was originally scheduled to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 , but announced that he’d be pulling out of the show on Wednesday (Dec. 29) after learning he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” LL Cool J said in a statement to Billboard . “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

Paul Stanley

The KISS lead singer shared on Dec. 27 in an Instagram post that he was going through his second round of COVID-19 in sixth months after contracting the Omicron variant of the virus. “My Omicron face! Yup. My entire family has it. I’m tired and have sniffles,” he captioned a closeup photo of himself. “Most of my family have absolutely no symptoms. Do as you choose. I’m so glad I’m vaccinated.”

Hugh Jackman

Jackman, current star of Broadway’s revival of The Music Man , revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 in an Instagram video . “I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid,” he said. “My symptoms are like a cold: I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine. And I’m just going to do everything I can to get better, A.S.A.P., and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back onstage.”

Following Jackman’s post, The Music Man ‘s official Instagram account told fans that shows will resume on Jan. 2, with Jackman’s return scheduled for Jan. 6.

Brian May

The Queen guitarist shared on Dec. 18, 2021, that after attending a birthday party recently, he had tested positive for COVID-19. “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his test results. “And yes — definitely NO sympathy please — it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK.” On Dec. 20, the rocker — who is vaccinated and has received his booster shot, added in a lengthy post that “the battle inside my body is still in progress.”

Lil Nas X

Days after canceling an appearance at the U.K. Jingle Ball due to a positive test in his camp, the artist tweeted — then deleted — a series of messages in which he said he had contracted the coronavirus. “Started running around the house when I saw this then i remembered i have covid lol,” he shared on Dec. 17, 2021, in response to Barack Obama’s tweet listing Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” as one of his favorite songs of 2021 .

Charlie Puth

The “Attention” singer told fans on Dec. 16, 2021, that he had contracted the virus. “I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me,” he tweeted . “I write you this update, feeling like complete a–, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season.”

Brett Eldredge

The country artist, who was vaccinated in April, shared in an Instagram video Dec. 16, 2021, that he was experiencing a breakthrough case of COVID-19. He recalled feeling like he “had a cold or something the last few days,” and after several tests, the most recent gave a positive result. Eldredge had to reschedule two Chicago shows due to his diagnosis.

Billie Eilish

The teen pop star revealed during her Dec. 13, 2021, interview with Howard Stern that despite being vaccinated, she had experienced a breakthrough case. “I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for two months almost,” she explained to the shock jock. “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible.

Doja Cat

After pulling out of two Jingle Ball tour dates due to crew members testing positive, the star shared on Dec. 12 that she, too, had tested positive . “While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing ok and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can!” she told fans on social media.

Bryan Adams

The singer was hospitalized in Italy in November after contracting COVID for a second time. “Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid,” he wrote on Instagram, posted from Milan Malpensa airport. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”

Ed Sheeran

On Oct. 24, a week ahead of his new album’s arrival, the singer-songwriter revealed that he had tested positive . “I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house,” he shared. He later revealed that his young daughter had also contracted the virus .

Serj Tankian

The System of a Down frontman tested positive in mid October, resulting in the postponement of two shows. “Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID,” the band shared. “We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news. The health of our band, crew, venue staff, and all of our fans is our top priority.”

Ray Luzier

Korn’s drummer contracted the virus, the band announced in mid October. “We are anticipating a quick recovery for Ray,” reads an update on the official Korn accounts, “and he should be back to play the Los Angeles shows with us.”

Kelly Price

The Grammy-nominated singer told TMZ Sept. 26, 2021, that she had a serious case of COVID-19 that not only landed her in the hospital, but was near fatal . “At one point, they lost me,” Price said of when she was hospitalized. “I died.” She went on to explain that though she’s home now, she has long-haul COVID. “I am facing a very uphill battle right now. … I suffered a lot of internal damage, and so I have a lot of rehabbing to do.”

Nas

The rapper revealed in his October 2021 Ebony cover story that he had contracted the virus in October of 2020. “It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard,” he shared of his bout with COVID-19. “It’s just today’s world, with chemical warfare, crazy politics, racism, food shortages, police malpractice, Black-on-Black murder. The human spirit is being tested. I think that God has a plan for all of this. But right now, we’re in a serious time.”

Gene Simmons

Days after Kiss announced that its vocalist had tested positive for coronavirus, the band shared that their bassist had also contracted the virus. “Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” Kiss said Aug. 31, 2021. The statement also noted that the band’s next four shows would be postponed while the rockers and the crew isolate at home.

Paul Stanley

The Kiss frontman announced on Aug. 26 that he had test positive for COVID-19. “I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative,” he shared . “As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again.” The band immediately postponed the night’s show, and has since postponed another.

Hilary Duff

The singer-actress revealed on Instagram Stories Aug. 20, 2021, that she had a breakthrough infection . “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed,” she shared.

Corey Taylor

The Slipknot singer revealed in a Facebook post Aug. 20, 2021, he had contracted COVID-19 despite having gotten his shots. “I woke up today and tested positive and I’m very, very sick,” he shared. “I’m vaccinated so I’m not worried but I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else.”

Drake

Drizzy revealed to fans on Aug. 16, 2021, in a comment on a fan account that he had contracted the virus. “I had Covid that s— grew in weird I had to start again,” he wrote in response to a photo of the heart shaved into his hair growing in. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”

Jonathan Davis

Korn announced on Aug. 16, 2021, that their frontman had tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the cancellation of two shows, and the rescheduling of six others. Assured the rockers, “Jonathan’s spirits are high, and he’s resting and recovering now.”

Jim Jones

The rapper shared in an Instagram video Aug. 16, 2021, that he had contracted the virus. “I was running around thinking I was Superman, and COVID knocked the socks off Superman,” he said. “So I urge and encourage everybody: Please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can … try to stay away from a lot of packed and crowded places. This s— is no joke.”

Leigh Kakaty

Pop Evil announced on Aug. 16, 2021, that the group’s singer had taken two COVID tests, and that both came back positive. The band postponed several shows and told fans, “Leigh is already feeling much better and will be back on his feet in no time.”

Mark Chesnutt

The country singer revealed on Aug. 15 that he and his wife had contracted the coronavirus. “Just wanted to give everyone a little update. I am currently on the mend from my back surgery. But, while doing so my wife Tracie and I have tested positive for Covid-19!” he tweeted .

John Bell

Widespread Panic announced on Aug. 13, 2021, that frontman John Bell had tested positive. The diagnosis resulted in the band’s Austin City Limits Live shows scheduled for Aug. 13-15 to be postponed until October.

DJ Khaled

The artist-producer shared with fans in an Aug. 12, 2021, Instagram post that he and his family had contracted COVID-19 and recovered. “My family and I recovered from COVID and we’re all good now!!” he said. “Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself.”

Bruce Dickinson

The Iron Maiden singer revealed to Rolling Stone that though he was fully vaccinated, he had tested positive for coronavirus. “I was kind of sneezing a bit. For a couple of days, I felt a bit groggy, kind of like the flu, and that was it,” he shared. “I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble.”

The Kid LAROI

The Australian teen celebrated his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 (“Stay” with Justin Bieber) by sharing his gratitude and excitement on Instagram. But in that same post, he revealed that he has been in lockdown due to contracting coronavirus .

“This is not only a big moment for me, but a really big moment for Australia. growing up all I ever wanted to do was ‘make it big’ in America and show everyone what we have to offer,” he captioned his post. “it’s been a while since I’ve been back home because of COVID (which I currently have rn and have been locked in a room for the past 7 days) but truuust me I been there in spirit lol.”

Frank Hannon

Tesla’s guitarist shared in an Aug. 8 Instagram post that he had tested positive as the band was ready to kick off its tour. “I’ve not been able to move all week in pain,” shared Hannon, who has been vaccinated. “the day the bus was leaving I woke up w 102 fever, shakes and couldn’t hardly breathe. So I stayed home. I’ve been unable to hardly move or function since.”

Rickey Medlocke

Lynryd Skynyrd’s guitarist tested positive for the virus, resulting in the band pulling out of its scheduled Pro Football Hall of Fame concert. “Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment,” the band’s statement said.

Sebastian Bach

The Skid Row frontman shared in an Aug. 6 video that he had tested positive for the coronavirus even though he received his Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March. He credited the shot with helping him avoid serious symptoms, and said he feels “totally great.”

Wiz Khalifa

The rapper shared in a tweet on July 14 that he had contracted the coronavirus. “Okay loved ones….sooo…..Ya boy got covid. No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a lil while,” he wrote. Wiz also promised in a second message that he’d be productive with his time at home by “readying this new project.”

Rikki Rocket

The Poison drummer revealed in a video July 13, 2021, that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been fully vaccinated for months. Rocket shared that he didn’t know if he has the Delta variant, but said his doctors believe he has “every hallmark of being the variant.”

Matt Heafy

The frontman for Trivium revealed in a July 4, 2021, Instagram post that he had contracted the coronavirus. “Went from a non-vaccinated person to Ashley (vaccinated) to the kids (unvaccinated) to me (vaccinated),” he shared. “Thankfully due to being vaccinated it merely feels like a tour cold; my dad however got sick without a vaccine and is now 12 weeks into a very terrible recovery with lung/ heart/ liver issues. I outta be good in a day or two.”

Harry Judd

The McFly drummer revealed on Instagram April 19 that he and his wife were battling COVID-19. “Mild flu symptoms and everything smells like vinegar!” he shared .

Ted Nugent

The singer-songwriter, who has been a vocal coronavirus denier and declared he would not take the vaccine, announced on April 19 in a Facebook video that he had tested positive for COVID-19 that day. “Everybody told me that I should not announce this. I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying,” he said. “I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the a–. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”

Luke Bryan

The country star and American Idol judge announced on April 12 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and would be sitting out his duties on the singing competition first live show of the season. “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show,” he tweeted. “I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.” He added in an interview with Extra a few days later, “I was very fortunate to not have a long set of symptoms. … It was still quite challenging for a couple of days.”

Jessica Simpson

The singer revealed on March 29 that she had previously tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared the news on Instagram while announcing her new Amazon Original Stories essay titled “Take the Lead.” “I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19,” she wrote. “I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you.”

Lauren Alaina

The American Idol alum canceled her March 20, 2021, concert after testing positive for COVID-19. “Some people have it way worse than me, so I just have a little bit of shortness of breath, a really bad headache, no taste or smell, pretty bad congestion and I feel pretty tired,” she shared on her Instagram Stories. “But I overall feel like it’s going to be OK.”

Trisha Yearwood

A health update from the country music superstar and husband Garth Brooks on Feb. 24 noted that the power couple began quarantining at home following positive coronavirus test by a member of their team.

Brooks tested negative. “Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” he continued, noting that he’ll be spending some time laying low, pausing his weekly Inside Studio G conversation on Facebook for the time being. “And anyone who knows her knows she’s a fighter and she’s been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

Alice Cooper

The rocker shared with fans in a February 2021 video that he was getting his vaccine. But not only that, he also revealed he had previously contracted COVID-19 . “We’re out here getting vaccinated,” he said. “We’ve already had COVID but we got vaccinated anyways.”

DJ Spinderella

Deidra Roper — better known as Salt-N-Pepa’s DJ Spinderella — revealed to Billboard in an interview about the likelihood of the Grammy-winning group reuniting that she contracted COVID-19. “I feel like I may have had it, like, when it first dropped on us. But I had COVID over the holiday — Thanksgiving — and it was rough, but thank God I made it through.”

Maynard James Keenan

The Tool frontman has battled COVID-19 twice. He first told AZ Central that he contracted coronavirus back in February and is still recovering. “I’m still dealing with the residual effects,” he explained. “But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn’t pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that.”

“I still have the cough,” he continued. “Every other day, I have these coughing fits because my lungs are still damaged at the tips. And I just got over the inflammation that was going on with my wrist and hands. I had an autoimmune attack on my system in the form of, like, a rheumatoid arthritis. Basically, from what I understand, it attacks weird spots and it’s random. So that’s what I got. That was my prize.”

On Feb. 3, 2021, he revealed in a new interview that he had contracted the virus again in November, and it was so bad he wound up in the ER. “I could barely put two words together without going into a coughing fit that, you know? It ended up kind of also progressing into pneumonia.

Maggie Lindemann

In her Billboard interview , Lindemann shared that she tested positive in June 2020, and had a bad fever and body aches. “I don’t have the antibodies, and I do not want to get COVID again,” she said, noting that she’s avoiding people as much as possible to prevent a second infection.

Chesca

The Puerto Rican singer shared with Instagram followers on Jan. 16 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus . “I went to the studio where one of the producers who was there felt sick,” she wrote in Spanish. “I asked him if it was COVID and he said no, that he was hungover. It was COVID and unfortunately it spread to all of us who were there.”

Ashanti

Just hours before her Dec. 12 Verzuz battle against Keyshia Cole, Ashanti revealed that she had contracted the virus. “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain,” she shared on Instagram . In a video she posted to the social media platform later, Ashanti said, “Never in a millions years did I think I would get COVID.” The music event was eventually canceled.

Gloria Estefan

In December, the Cuban-American legend took to social media to share her experience with COVID-19 after testing positive on Nov. 8. “In the past few weeks I have been one of the victims of COVID,” she shared . “October 30 was the only day I ever went out. I was wearing my mask and I went to a restaurant outdoors with some family. We wore masks all the way to the table and when we left. But [at the restaurant] somebody came up to me when I was eating and tapped me on the shoulder. They had no mask and were very close.”

Bernard Sumner

The New Order frontman revealed in a November interview on The Current that he had contracted the coronavirus . He revealed that his symptoms at first were fairly minor and subsided for a four days before returning. “When it came back, it was more severe, but still not too bad,” he explained. “I just felt extreme fatigue, like a really bad hangover. And then it went away, and I’m OK.”

Ben Platt

The Tony-winning Broadway star revealed on Nov. 15 that he battled COVID-19 in March. “it was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so,” he tweeted . “thankfully made a full recovery. so many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be.”

Trey Songz

The artist shared in an Instagram video on Oct. 5 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive,” he shared, and urged his fans to take the pandemic seriously and follow health guidelines. The singer-rapper ended with a dig at Donald Trump, who recently tested positive: “Don’t be like the president.”

J Balvin

While accepting the video with a purpose award for his music video “Rojo” at Premios Juventud 2020, J Balvin revealed he tested positive for coronavirus and is on the road to recovery.

In a pre-recorded video, Balvin, who spoke from his native Medellín, Colombia, said, “At this moment, I’m just getting better from COVID-19. These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it but I got it and I got it bad,” Balvin said.

Prince Royce

“It’s so frustrating to me to see people at supermarkets without a mask. It’s so frustrating to me to see that people are being irresponsible and not protecting others,” Royce said in an interview with the Associated Press on July 3.

“I thought I was washing my hands, I thought I was wearing a mask, you know. And I think that for me it was just a wake-up call,” he continued.

Doja Cat

“ I got COVID . … Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she said during an interview with the U.K.’s Capital XTRA on July 24. “I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak-out but I’m fine now.”

Anna Camp

The Pitch Perfect and True Blood actress opened up on July 21 about testing positive for the coronavirus , and how she was “extremely sick for over three weeks.” Camp explained on Instagram: “I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask. One. Time. And I ended up getting it.” She went on to tell her followers that comparing COVID-19 to the flu is wrong. “This is absolutely not that,” Camp wrote, also noting that even after recovering, she still has “lingering symptoms.”

Karol G

The Colombian artist shared during an Instagram live on July 13 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. “I hadn’t said anything because my parents are far away and I didn’t want them to worry about me,” she explained after stories started circulating that she had contracted the coronavirus. “Because my new single [Ay DiOs Mío] was coming out, I didn’t want coronavirus to be the news.”

Kanye West

The rapper revealed in a July 8 interview with Forbes that he contracted the disease back in February. “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” West said of the symptoms he experienced. “I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Andrea Bocelli

The Italian singer revealed in a Facebook post on May 26 that he and a few members of his family battled COVID-19 in March. “Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news,” said Bocelli, who noted that his case was mild and he has recuperated fully. “I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy.”

Damian Kulash

The OK Go frontman shared his battle with COVID-19 on the band’s website , along with their new song “All Together Now,” which was inspired by the nightly cheering for front-line workers around the world. In an open letter to fans, Kulash shared that he and his wife caught the virus early, when there were only six known cases in California.

“My symptoms lasted forever, but were only genuinely scary for a day and a half. My wife Kristin’s battle was tougher, though. She was only briefly at the hospital, but bedridden with breathing problems for a long stretch,” he shared. “We’re extremely lucky. She made a full recovery, and though the kids did have symptoms, they never got much worse than a nasty cold. My heart aches for those who haven’t had the same luck.”

Madonna

The icon explained via Instagram that she thought she had come down with “a very bad flu,” but recently tested positive for the COVID-19 antibodies. “Thank God we are all healthy and well now,” she wrote .

DJ Jazzy Jeff

The DJ did two interviews on April 14 to discuss his battle against the coronavirus. He first did a video chat with Tamron Hall, explaining that he experienced the symptoms shortly after returning home from his performance at the Black Summit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers in Ketchum, Idaho, in early March. He later called into his former Fresh Prince of Bel-Ai r costar and musical collaborator Will Smith’s Snapchat show to detail his symptoms: “I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste.”

Sturgill Simpson

Simpson confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting systems following his tours across western Europe and the southeastern United States. It was a struggle for him to get tested for the coronavirus in spite of his travels and symptoms, but he was eventually tested on March 13 and confirmed he had the virus in early April. “All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing Id taken my wife’s advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans,” he wrote on Instagram. “live and learn..”

P!nk

P!nk revealed April 3 via social media that she had tested positive for COVID-19 . “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in a post that went up on both Twitter and Instagram . “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.” Pink went on to call testing an “absolute travesty” in our country, adding that it is a “failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.” To help the process, the 40-year-old announced that she is making a sizable donation of $1 million to support health care workers on the frontlines. On April 5, she shared more details about her family’s experience with the coronavirus in an Instagram live chat, saying that “Jameson has had the worst of it. I’ve had many nights where I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”

Babyface

Kenny “ Babyface ” Edmonds took to Twitter on April 10 to thank fans for their birthday messages and also to reveal that he had tested positive for the coronavirus , along with his family. “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.” Thankfully, he went on to note that they “have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

Christopher Cross

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross revealed on April 3 that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus . The five-time Grammy winner shared the news in a lengthy Facebook post .”I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” he wrote. “Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

He shared more details in an October interview with CBS Sunday Morning : “It was the worst 10 days of my life,” he said. “And I couldn’t walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me. You know? It really was touch and go, and tough.”

Sara Bareilles

The singer-songwriter and actress revealed in her Instagram Stories on April 2 that she had contracted the coronavirus, but is OK. “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know,” she explained in a video of her taking a walk. “I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.”

YNW Melly

YNW Melly has tested positive for the coronavirus while awaiting trial in Florida’s Broward County Jail, the rapper’s Instagram account confirmed on April 2. “He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus,” the post alongside a photo with his family reads. “He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please.”

Larry Campbell

The 65-year-old guitarist and Grammy-winning producer told Rolling Stone on April 2 that his coronavirus experience began with a cough he attributed to pollen. He then had a high fever and soon tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m still trying to assess all this. For the past two weeks, I’ve been struggling to stay alive. It really is that serious,” he said. “That makes you reassess what you’re doing here. I haven’t been able to touch or hold Teresa, or even look at her, this whole time. We’ve been on the phone constantly. It makes me see how valuable our relationship is.”

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne

The country songstress revealed that loading up on vitamins helped her recover from the virus. “Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, B complex; chaga mushrooms and ZINC! Lots of Zinc. I also drank more water and Gatorade then I ever have in my life. I wanted to flush that thing out of my system. Those vitamins and staying hydrated and rest were a lifesaver for me.”

“Next up, donating my blood and plasma to help others,” she concluded. “Sorry for the long post, and sending LOTS of love to all of you and hope you are staying healthy and safe!”

John Taylor (of Duran Duran)

The bassist, who says he has recovered, revealed he tested positive on Duran Duran’s social media pages on April 5, writing: “I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.”

Wreckless Eric

The “Whole Wide World” singer-songwriter wrote a lengthy blog post about his experience with COVID-19, detailing his symptoms — chest and rib pain, cough, low-grade fever, intermittent headaches — and the process of getting tested. “I felt deeply disturbed when I got the news and quite emotional,” he admitted. but said he’s “ok. I’m more concerned about people who haven’t got anybody, people who are going through this alone.”

Brian Stokes Mitchell

The Tony-winning Broadway star announced to fans in a video tweeted on April 1 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor said he could feel his “body fighting something unusual,” but is now feeling better. “For the last number of days — probably three or four — every day that has passed has been better than the previous, so I’m pretty sure I’m over the hump,” he said. “Take care of yourselves. Keep your social distancing.”

Kalie Shorr

The country singer shared with fans on March 30 that she had contracted the coronavirus “despite being quarantined,” going out only for groceries. Shorr shared in tweets that “the first few days were absolutely miserable. … My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave.” She is now on the mend. “I’m feeling significantly better,” Shorr wrote, “but it’s proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It’s endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously.”

Juan Pablo Villamil

The Morat band member revealed in a March 26 message from the group that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The musicians explained that they had been in Spain and Mexico, and upon arriving home in Colombia, they decided to be safe and self-quarantine, noting that they had experienced mild symptoms. “Villa was tested because he had symptoms and was positive for COVID-19. For having been together for 14 days and having some similar symptoms, it’s our responsibility to assume that we all have the virus,” they wrote on their Instagram post . “We have had very mild symptoms. We must be careful not to become contagion agents. We love you and ask you to stay home and listen to what the authorities say.”

Joe Diffie

Veteran country artist Joe Diffie tested positive for COVID-19 . Diffie, who was the first country artist to announce publicly that he has been diagnosed, said in a statement on March 27: “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment… We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.” On March 29, he died from complications of the virus.

Caroline Polachek

The singer-songwriter revealed that she likely had COVID-19 early on before testing was available. “Well, I got it about a month ago, and at that point there weren’t… In most places there still aren’t tests available, but without a doubt it was coronavirus and not the flu. It was all the same symptoms,” Polachek explained. “And actually I had a couple of symptoms that at the time weren’t being so reported on, like loss of sense of smell and weird stomach issues as well. That’s one of the things that made it so different than the flu was these weird stomach cramps. And at the time those were curveballs, so I was like, I’m not sure if I have this or not.”

Chris Sligh

The Christian singer and finalist in season six of American Idol revealed he was battling with COVID-19 in early July. Sligh’s condition took a turn for the worse and he revealed he’d contracted pneumonia . “Breathing without pain or coughing is difficult & I didn’t get much sleep last night, but hopefully the antibiotics do their work fast,” he wrote on Instagram. Sligh has impacted the Billboard 200 on three occasions, including a top 10 with 2008’s Empty Me .

BeBe Winans

The gospel artist stopped by SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show to reveal that while he has recovered, fighting COVID-19 wasn’t an easy process. “I’m a man of faith and just raised in and in my mind, I’m just concrete in the subject matter that God is greater than everything,” he said. Yet, and still, it’s so important for us to use common sense. So, being on the other side of it now, I’m just grateful that the word, I just finished my run and through the whole run, I was just saying, God, I thank you. I thank you because it could have been a different outcome for me and my family. So, I’ve learned to be more grateful for life itself. Forget about homes and automobiles and all these things. You can’t take none of that. That means nothing to you when your health is gone.”

John Prine

On March 29, Prine’s family spoke for him to announce that the singer had been hospitalized , and was in critical condition, due to coronavirus symptoms. On April 7, the Americana legend died due to complications of COVID-19. The two-time Grammy-winning artist was 73.

Scarface

Scarface revealed his diagnosis March 26 during a live stream with his Geto Boys bandmate Willie D. The rapper explained that he had been sick for weeks, in-and-out of treatment, but officially got his results on March 25. What started out as an “itch” in the throat, led to Scarface heading to the emergency room, where he was given an IV and antibiotics. After he was discharged, he returned to the ER “even sicker,” and noted that “It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed. I’ve been to the point where I felt I was gonna die.” In late April, he updated that he was on dialysis due to kidney failure. “That’s my new lifeline,” he said of his dialysis port. “Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” Scarface added. “I was inches away from death.”

Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson

The leader of the Texas-based band alerted fans via Facebook on March 31 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus but says he remains optimistic. “Hoping for the best don’t have the usual symptoms but feel tired head ache no fever no cough!!” Benson posted on Facebook. “I’ll be ok sure do miss playin music and seein everyone!”

Sam Smith

Sam Smith is convinced they caught the bug, but didn’t get tested . “I know I had it. 100 percent had it. Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that,” Smith told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. After three weeks in self-isolation, Smith is feeling fine. The Brit dueted with John Legend on “Stand By Me” for the “Together At Home” concert.

Slim Thug

On March 24, Slim Thug announced via Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus . “Check this out. No games being played. The other day I got tested for the coronavirus, and it came back positive,” Thug revealed. “As careful as I been self-quarantined and staying home — I might have went and got something to eat, stayed in my truck, mask, gloves, everything on — my test came back positive.” The “Like a Boss” MC warned fans to take the virus seriously and cautioned them to stay indoors despite wanting to interact outside.

Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne revealed March 24 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus . In an interview with Rolling Stone , the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said he immediately sought out testing when he developed a cough and started running a fever. He did test positive, but he downplayed the severity of his illness. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that,” Browne said. The 71-year-old rocker is pretty certain he picked up the virus on his recent trip to New York for the Love Rocks NYC benefit , which moved forward on March 12 as planned but, for the first time, live-streamed and with no audience because of early coronavirus cautions. “Now I wish I hadn’t gone to New York and done this benefit,” he admitted.

Adam Schlesinger

Adam Schlesinger, the songwriter and bassist known best as a member of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy, and for his Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated work in TV and film, died from coronavirus complications on April 1 at age 52. The musician’s longtime attorney Josh Grier told Billboard on March 31 that Schlesinger had “tested positive for the virus, and has been hospitalized on a ventilator.”

Alan Merrill

The musician, known for co-writing “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” (originally for his band the Arrows, though it was later famously recorded and made a hit by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts ), died from COVID-19 on March 29, according to a message shared by his daughter Laura, who spoke openly of her father’s death. “How could this be? I was just at his show a couple of weeks ago. I had just photographed his portrait for his new album. Texted with him earlier. He played down the “cold” he thought he had,” she wrote on Facebook. “People are dying. You don’t think It’ll happen to you or your strong family. It has. Stay home if not for you…for others. For my dad. This thing is real. We probably won’t be able to mourn him properly with a funeral. I just lost the greatest love of my life and won’t be able to hug anyone because I’ve been exposed and need to self quarantine for two weeks….alone.”

Charlotte Lawrence

The singer-songwriter told fans March 18 that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. “I am going to be completely fine,” she assured her followers in an Instagram post before urging them to help reduce the number of people infected by self-isolating. “Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside. … Think about someone else getting your loved ones sick because they don’t listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish. We have the power to slow this down.”

Andrew Watt

The music producer, who worked on Cardi B’s Grammy-winning album Invasion of Privacy and each of Post Malone’s three albums, shared in a March 17 Instagram post that he was originally diagnosed with the flu when he started feeling sick on March 6 and was told by a doctor that he absolutely didn’t have the coronavirus. Watt explained that he went to the ER and “begged” to be tested and was denied, and it wasn’t until he got a private doctor that he found out he had the virus . “To have the mentality ‘I’m young and this can’t affect me’ is just straight up stupid and so dangerous to everyone around you,” wrote the 29-year-old. “It’s not about you. It’s about everyone together fighting this as a team.”

DJ Webstar

DJ Webstar, best known for his 2009 hit “Chicken Noodle Soup,” has tested positive for the coronavirus . The producer announced the news March 24 via Instagram . “I started getting a lot of symptoms on about 9-10 days ago, so isolated myself immediately,” he explained. “Fever, headaches, sore throat, shortness of breath, body aches, no appetite. So I thought it was the flu originally. The flu test back came back negative. The COVID test I got back about an hour ago and I tested positive for it.”

David Bryan (of Bon Jovi)

The Bon Jovi keyboardist, who is also a Tony Award-winning composer ( Memphis ), said in an Instagram update on March 21 that he’s “feeling better each day” after testing positive and remaining quarantined for a week (with another week to follow). He urged followers to not be afraid of the virus, but reminded them to “please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!!”

Placido Domingo

The opera singer announced on social media on March 22 that he had tested positive and is isolating in self-quarantine. “I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive,” he said. “I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 feet distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!”

Sandi Patty

The gospel singer shared on March 17 that she and her husband, Don, had both tested positive and are under quarantine for two weeks. “This is not fake news,” she insisted on Instagram . “If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW! This is what we can all do. This is how we stop the spread.”

Ocean Grove

An unidentified member of the Aussie metalcore act has contracted COVID-19 . The Melbourne band just completed a round of meet-and-greets in support of their new album Flip Phone Fantasy, the followup to 2017’s The Rhapsody Tapes which peaked at No. 5 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Reps for Ocean Grove’s label UNIFIED say “please keep the Ocean Grove guys (and others affected) in your hearts and minds during this time.”

Thelma Plum

Multiple ARIA Award-nominated Australian singer Thelma Plum was hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus. In a social post , Plum wrote that she’s “doing really good, feeling good,” but warned of the virus’ potential harm, particularly to Australia’s Indigenous communities. “Looking after your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak is key,” she wrote.

Idris Elba

The Golden Globe-winning actor, who is also a musician (he opened for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour in Berlin), told fans in a video on March 16 that he has COVID-19 . After learning that he was in contact with someone who had tested positive, “I quarantined myself and got tested immediately,” Elba said, emphasizing that he showed no symptoms. “Look, this is serious, you know? Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands.”

Brandon Hoover

The Crown the Empire guitarist revealed that he thought he had picked up a case of the flu through his travels, and it wasn’t until he went to the ER that he found out it was actually the coronavirus. “I advise everyone to keep yourselves informed, stay isolated, drink lots of water and wash your hands!” he tweeted to his fans on March 16.

Rita Wilson

The recording artist’s husband, actor Tom Hanks, shared with the world on March 11 that the couple had been diagnosed while in Australia. Per the actor, Wilson had some chills and slight fevers. While in isolation, she reached out to fans on Twitter for suggestions for a quarantine playlist. Hours later, she revealed the 28-song “Quarantunes.”

DJ Black N Mild

New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild died on March 19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Orleans Parish coroner’s office confirmed March 20 that the DJ, born Oliver Stokes Jr., died after contracting COVID-19. He was 44. Stokes reportedly left work with a fever on March 9 and documented the early stages of his sickness on social media, writing his last post — “pneumonia not the flu” — on March 11.

Aaron Tveit

Broadway star Aaron Tveit, age 36, revealed on Monday (March 23) via Instagram that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and has been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on March 12.

Testament singer Chucky Billy

Testament lead singer Chuck Billy and several members of the long-running hard rock band’s crew have tested positive for COVID-19. The band announced the news on March 22 in a statement, explaining that several group members began feeling unwell after returning from their Bay Strikes back European tour earlier this month.

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien

On March 23, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien posted on Instagram that he has been home for days with flu-like symptoms and that he “most probably” has the coronavirus, though he hasn’t been tested yet because he thinks the scarce tests should be reserved for the “vulnerable in our community.”

Wallace Roney

On March 31, Jazz trumpeter and composer Wallace Roney died due to complications from the coronavirus . He was 59 years old. According to NPR , Roney was admitted to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, last Wednesday.

Fred the Godson

On Monday (April 6), Fred the Godson uploaded a photo from the hospital, breathing through a ventilator. “I’m in here with this Covid-19 s—! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat,” he wrote.

Ellis Marsalis

The New Orleans jazz patriarch died on April 1 at age 85. He is survived by six sons, four of whom are musicians: Pulitzer and Grammy winner Wynton; Grammy winner Branford; trombonist and producer Delfeayo; percussionist Jason; photographer Ellis III; and Mboya. “Pneumonia was the actual thing that caused his demise,” Ellis III told The Associated Press . “But it was pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.”

John “Bucky” Pizzarelli

The jazz guitarist died at age 94 on April 1 . His family told The New York Times that they believe he died from the coronavirus after testing positive. Over the course of the celebrated musician’s decades-long career, he played at the White House multiple times, including for Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, and also performed with Frank Sinatra. “Jazz guitar wouldn’t be what it is today without Bucky Pizzarelli,” said jazz guitarist Frank Vignola.