Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) Announces 2022 Corporate Priorities and Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an aggregate amount of up to $3.0 billion of Company stock through the end of 2024. The new authorization, which supersedes the previous authorization announced on February 25, 2021, reflects the Company's strong balance sheet and cash from operations, allowing investment in the business and return of cash to its shareholders. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a number of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements and other market conditions.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO