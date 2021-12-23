ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Praveen Choudhary upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) from Equalweight to Overweight with a price target of $13.00 (from $11.00). The analyst comments "Current...

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces Record Realized Performance Income of $1.15B in Q4

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KKR (NYSE: KKR) today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2021 to December 21, 2021. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 21, 2021, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income in excess of $1.15 billion, a record quarterly figure for KKR as a public company. Our monetization activity quarter-to-date is made up of approximately 50% gross realized carried interest, approximately 30% realized incentive fees and approximately 20% realized investment income. This activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio as well as incentive fees from KKR’s hedge fund partnerships.
DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $126.00

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.
UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades ResMed (RMD) to Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan upgraded ResMed (NYSE: RMD) from Sector Weight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JPMorgan Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Michael W. Mueller upgraded Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.84.
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus upgraded iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $116.00 (from $100.00). The analyst comments "It’s not the cleanest story in SMid-cap MedTech, but the risk-reward looks favorable enough for us to upgrade iRhythm to Overweight from Neutral. Even though the reimbursement situation has yet to be fully resolved, we think recent updates have narrowed the range of outcomes enough to give investors sufficient confidence to revisit the name and begin diving into core business trends. We think there’s a lot to be bullish on under the hood: (1) we’ve seen the company hold up much better than its SMid-cap peers during COVID-19, a key differentiator as Omicron fears add on to existing disruption from Delta; (2) a new CEO story with a proven operator, with Quentin expected to provide a clear direction for the strategy on both (a) untapped growth opportunities and (b) the path to profitability with or without a favorable reimbursement outcome; all coupled with (3) continued strength in the domestic symptomatic AF market. With a reasonable valuation relative to other high-growth peers, a solid setup for the company to execute in 2022+, and meaningful growth opportunities that represent upside to today’s numbers, we are increasing our December 2022 price target to $116 (from $100), or 9.0x 2023E EV/sales."
JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "We view F45 as a highly popular boutique fitness...
UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Cerence Inc. (CRNC) to Overweight

Wells Fargo analyst Colin M. Langan upgraded Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $85.00. The analyst comments "Market leadership in the fast growing Experience Management space should drive durable growth in a quality asset trading. below peers at 0.39x EV/S/Growth. 30% pullback...
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Morgan Stanley Assumes ViaSat (VSAT) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Landon Park assumes coverage on ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT) with a Equalweight rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
AT&T upgraded to overweight at Morgan Stanley, valuation is now 'attractive'

AT&T (NYSE:T) is getting an upgrade at Morgan Stanley to overweight, as the research firm believes the steep sell-off in shares is overdone and there should be some optimism as the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal gets closer to fruition. Analyst Simon Flannery boosted his rating to overweight from equal-weight, as "the recent...
UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Model N, Inc. (MODN) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Disney (DIS) Stock Selling Overdone Says Morgan Stanley and Sees Over 20% Upside

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne has weighed in on recent price action in Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS).Disney shares are down ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
