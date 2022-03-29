ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

This Is Kentucky's Best BBQ Spot

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches , sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has authentic BBQ joints that stand out from the rest.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best authentic BBQ spot. The website states, "While you could tour the country and try all the amazing barbecue that's out there, you don't have to travel far to get your barbecue fix. We rounded up the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states based on the best reviews and publications."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best authentic BBQ spot in Kentucky is Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn in Owensboro. The menu features classics such pulled pork, pork ribs, chopped beef, and chicken.

Here's what the website says about the eatery :

"This self-proclaimed " Kentucky tradition " is famous for its barbecued mutton. Go all-in with a mutton plate, or try a sampler plate with mutton, beef, and pork."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best authentic BBQ spots.

Catterly Blu
12-13

I like Moonlite. They have a great buffet, but that’s where people from out of town go for barbecue. Old Hickory is the best place in Owensboro to get your Cue on.

