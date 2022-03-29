This Is Arizona's Best BBQ Spot

Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches , sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has authentic BBQ joints that stand out from the rest.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best authentic BBQ spot. The website states, "While you could tour the country and try all the amazing barbecue that's out there, you don't have to travel far to get your barbecue fix. We rounded up the best place for authentic barbecue in all 50 states based on the best reviews and publications."

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best authentic BBQ spot in Arizona is Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope. The menu features classics such as sliced brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, sausages, and turkey.

Here's what the website says about the eatery :

" Little Miss BBQ regularly has lines before the restaurant even opens, but reviewers insist that it's well worth the wait. They rave about the ribs, the grits, and the sole dessert option: Bekke's smoked pecan pie. Be sure to get there early, because popular items sell out like hotcakes—or in this case, hot brisket."

