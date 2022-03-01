ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock at Walmart

By Krystin Arneson
 6 days ago
Nintendo Switch - $349 (Nintendo)

We don't see Nintendo Switches on the virtual shelves much, given how quickly this popular toy sells out, so it's always a noteworthy occasion when they do. To kick off the month of March, the newest model is back in stock over at Walmart . It's the perfect opportunity to treat yourself.

Nintendo Switch™ – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con™ Nintendo walmart.com $349.00 Shop Now

This latest Nintendo Switch is all about crystal-clear display: Think a seven-inch OLED screen with super-vibrant colors, and an adjustable stand that lets you adjust the device for the perfect angle when you're viewing it in Tabletop mode. There's also 64 GB of storage that lets you save your quest progress, battle score, or racing victories. Prefer playing with a wired connection? you can use the Wired LAN port to guarantee a stable game. Let's just say Nintendos have come a long way since the Game Boy days.

These tend to get snatched up fast, so grab one over at Walmart while supplies last.

Related
KRQE News 13

The best Nintendo Switch GameCube controller

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Nintendo Switch GameCube controllers are best?. GameCube controllers, inspired by the Nintendo GameCube console from the early 2000s, are still beloved by Nintendo fans and new players. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players prefer this type of controller because it provides a similar feeling to the control layout in Melee, an earlier installment in the Smash series.
VIDEO GAMES
KTAL

Best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It shouldn’t take much to garner the best Nintendo Switch Bluetooth adapter title, so long as whichever model you buy gets the job done. And while users do need to buy a Switch adapter to make their beloved Bluetooth headphones work with the console, fortunately, there are many models and options to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Online Gets My Nintendo Missions And Rewards

If you've ever wished you could earn free stuff by just using your Nintendo Switch, well, now you can. Kind of. Nintendo Switch Online has added missions that work with My Nintendo Platinum Points that can be used for rewards like new elements for your Switch user icon, digital wallpapers, or even physical goods like game cases, calendars, and keychains. The individual icon elements seem to cost around 10 points each, while physical goods can cost hundreds.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Oppo Find N foldable phone review

Foldable phones are coming. Samsung has released three generations of foldable phones, and each of those devices have gotten better and better. But the Galaxy Z Fold form-factor isn’t for everyone. Others want something a little more compact, that can still unfold to a big-screen experience as needed. That’s exactly where the Oppo Find N comes in.
CELL PHONES
