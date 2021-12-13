ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian lawmaker charged with killing elk, alleges politics

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dLUlOOG00

A Russian lawmaker from the Communist Party has been charged with illegal hunting for killing an elk, his lawyer told reporters Monday.

Kremlin critic Valery Rashkin, 66, a Communist Party deputy in the lower house of Russia’s parliament, was arrested in October after police said they found an elk carcass in the trunk of Rashkin's vehicle when he didn't have a hunting license.

Rashkin, who at first denied shooting the elk, admitted killing an animal but said he was not breaking the law, as far as he was aware.

Russia's top investigative body asked a court to impose a curfew on Rashkin that prohibits him from leaving home from 11:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m. Rashkin also won’t be allowed to communicate with others implicated in the case, defense lawyer Konstantin Lazarev told Russian state news RIA Novosti.

Rashkin was stripped of his parliamentary immunity last month amid the pending charges. If convicted, the lawmaker could face a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($13,615) and up to five years in prison.

Rashkin also faces administrative charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and refusing to undergo a medical examination while emitting a “pungent smell of alcohol,” according to Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

Some Russian media alleged that Rashkin faced charges due to his frequent criticism of the Kremlin and his support for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the most high-profile critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In September, Rashkin was among several Communist Party members who vociferously protested alleged online voting fraud in Moscow during Russia’s parliamentary and local election s.

Speaking to lawmakers Thursday, Rashkin alleged the case against him was politically motivated and he was being prosecuted for his “fight for honest election s that vexed the authorities.”

Krasnov, the prosecutor general, denied a political motivation for the charges.

The Communist Party is nominally in opposition to the Kremlin, but it votes in line with its wishes on key policy issues. Some observers alleged that Communist Party chief Gennady Zyuganov could have quietly backed the charges against Rashkin, whom he sees as a destabilizing figure.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia Threatens to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons

A top Russian diplomat has warned that Moscow will respond "militarily" and deploy tactical nuclear weapons, if NATO does not guarantee an end to its eastward expansion. His remarks raise the stakes even higher in the confrontation between Russia and Western powers just days after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin held a two-hour video conference aimed at defusing a burgeoning crisis over Russian military movements near Ukraine's borders, where the Kremlin is estimated to have amassed around 100,000 troops.
MILITARY
BBC

Russia told to pay compensation to woman whose hands were cut off

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband. The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennady Zyuganov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Person
Valery Rashkin
dallassun.com

Russia's top spy comments on alleged Navalny 'replacement'

Intelligence agencies in the West realize that interest in Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is declining, and they are already looking for his replacement, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has claimed. Speaking to the Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday, Sergey Naryshkin claimed that Western nations were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks

The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid spiraling tensions over Ukraine Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have another call with U.S. President Joe Biden before the year's end to discuss the security issue, but he said it hasn't been agreed to yet.In a video call with Putin last week, Biden voiced concern about a buildup...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Fraud#Moscow#Russian#The Communist Party#Kremlin
The Associated Press

Putin urges guarantees on Ukraine in call with Johnson

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Moscow will insist on Western guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. A recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has drawn Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, and U.S. President Joe Biden...
POLITICS
AFP

Memorial closure trial adjourned amid outcry in Russia

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a trial against Memorial until the end of the year, as supporters urged authorities not to dissolve the country's most prominent rights organisation. A symbol of post-Soviet democratisation, Memorial has built a huge archive of Soviet-era crimes and has campaigned tirelessly for human rights in Russia. In court for alleged violations of its designation as a "foreign agent", Memorial is facing its biggest threat since it was founded by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, in 1989. Prosecutors have asked the Supreme Court to dissolve Memorial International, the group's central structure, for alleged failures to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications, including social media posts, as required by law.
POLITICS
AFP

German court hands life term to Russian over 'contract killing'

A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a murder prosecutors say was ordered by Moscow. Judges in Berlin found the suspect named as Vadim Krasikov, alias Vadim Sokolov, guilty of gunning down 40-year-old Georgian national Tornike Kavtarashvili in the Kleiner Tiergarten park on August 23, 2019. The verdict is likely to add further strain to already frayed Russian-German ties, and the reaction of Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will be closely watched. Germany expelled two Russian diplomats in protest at Moscow's perceived lack of cooperation with the investigation shortly after the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
hngn.com

Russian General Says Moscow Emplaced Mobile Nuclear Launcher, Hypersonic Missile Amid Threat of Potential Ukraine Invasion in 2022

A Russian general cautioned Kiev that any military action against Russian separatists or border attacks would be costly and ill-advised. The army deployed nuclear, and hypersonic missiles are reminders that Moscow is not playing games at its southern border. Kyiv still claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to take over Ukraine despite the clarification.
MILITARY
AFP

Berlin court to rule in high-stakes 'Russian hitman' case

A German court will decide Wednesday whether a Russian man is guilty of shooting dead a former Chechen commander in broad daylight in a Berlin park on the orders of Moscow. The case came under the media spotlight again recently when a Russian diplomat was found dead outside the country's embassy in Berlin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

476K+
Followers
121K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy