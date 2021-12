Today’s Niche Spotlight is Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice, an isometric stealth-action game by Mimimi Games and Daedalic Entertainment. Shadow Tactics: Aiko’s Choice is a standalone expansion to 2016’s Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion focuses on Aiko, the kunoichi adept that was one of the five playable characters from the original game, as she is wrapped up in a conspiracy involving her former master. Play through a new mini campaign with a team of 5 skilled assassins, using their unique abilities to stealthily dispatch and distract enemies. You can find the launch trailer below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO