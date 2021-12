The Chicago Bears could have given up a lot more sacks on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, but quarterback Justin Fields was elusive when he was pressured. NextGen Stats had him down for 7 scrambles for 71 yards when the Packers were barreling down on him, and they had him pressured on 54.3% of his dropbacks. As it was they got to him twice, with both sacks coming from outside linebacker Preston Smith.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO