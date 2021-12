Brandon Aiyuk has turned his season around, but he had to go through some growing pains at the beginning of year two. Aiyuk had a number of well documented conversations with Kyle Shanahan early in the year, where the 49ers head coach explained whey he needed from the wide receiver to make him a focal point of the offense. Something finally clicked. Over the past seven games, Aiyuk has caught 32 passes for 453 yards and 3 touchdowns. In his first six games of the year, Aiyuk had nine receptions for 96 yards and 1 TD.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO