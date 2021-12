Game day is just about here and like all of you, I truly cannot wait to see the Chargers and Chiefs do battle under the lights of primetime. The Chiefs are riding a six-game win streak while the Bolts are winners of their last two. Each team possesses one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL along with a host of star power surrounding them. The winner of this game will take sole possession of first place in the AFC West with three games to go.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO