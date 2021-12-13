ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Overtime Loss to the 49ers

By Mike Santagata
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDNp5_0dLUkILN00

The Bengals suffered another close loss on Sunday, falling to the 49ers in overtime 26-23.

Cincinnati was able to mount a furious comeback after trailing 20-6 in the fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime.

They got the ball first in the extra period and were able to drive for a field goal, but the 49ers answered with a touchdown of their own to win the game. Even after this tough loss, there are some positives to take away from the game.

Here are six takeaways following Sunday's overtime thriller:

Joe Burrow’s Fantastic Performance

This might've been Joe Burrow’s best performance of the season. Albeit he had some luck from a hands to the face penalty and another dropped interception, but he ended the day 25-of-34 for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

If we are going to mention the dropped interceptions, then we should also mention the dropped touchdown that he threw to Ja’Marr Chase as well. This is only the 4th game that Burrow has played this season where he did not throw an interception. Hopefully he is able to continue to cut down on turnovers moving forward.

Burrow's 125.6 passer rating was his third-highest of the season. He also had 0.28 EPA per play which is a good performance by that metric.

The Bengals didn't really open things up until the fourth quarter when they started their comeback. Burrow completed 11-of-15 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime.

He was sensational. Burrow's stellar play makes Taylor’s decision to run the ball in the critical moments of the game much worse than if the star quarterback was struggling. He was in a rhythm and gave the Bengals a chance to win.

Trey Hendrickson Sack Master

Trey Hendrickson left the game with a back injury, but his presence was felt early in Sunday's game. He had another sack, along with three pressures in 10 pass rush snaps.

Hendrickson put together another terrific performance. He was able to extend his sack streak to nine games and it's disappointing that we may not get to see him push for a 10th game. This sack moves him to 12.5 on the season which is tied for the best performance by a Bengals pass rusher since Carlos Dunlap set the franchise record in 2015 (13.5). Hopefully Hendrickson's injury isn't serious, because he has a real shot at breaking the record.

Zac Taylor’s Conservative Playcalling

Last year with nothing to lose, it seemed like Taylor was an aggressive playcaller. This season he has completely flipped to the other end of the spectrum.

To start the second half, Taylor called three consecutive run plays. In this day and age, 3rd-and-3 is a passing down unless the defense gives an extremely favorable look.

The Bengals did not get that good of a look to run the ball. If they are going to run the ball in this situation, that means they should go for it on 4th down and short. They didn't. The Bengals ran the ball on 3rd and 3 for two yards and decided to punt.

That string of decisions is something that may not have cost the Bengals this game, but it cost them that drive and it is a microcosm of Taylor’s season-long conservative playcalling.

The Bengals trailed 10-3 late in the second quarter and opted to kick the field goal instead of going for the touchdown. This decision in a vacuum is not terrible and I understood it because they were getting the ball back to start the third quarter. But, if they weren't going to be aggressive on their first possession of the second half, then going for it might've been the right call.

Taylor was also faced with a 4th-and-1 from the San Francisco 19-yard line in the first quarter. He opted to kick the field goal. While both attempts were made, going for it and converting even once could've given the Bengals the advantage and ultimately netted more points (7-6.

Finally, in overtime at the 49ers' 26-yard line, Taylor went with two runs and then a pass play where Burrow was sacked. This egregious decision to take the ball out of his star quarterbacks' hand with the game on the line. It's the most painful decision of them all.

Burrow was scorching hot on that drive and in the previous quarter. As a coach, you need to ride the hot hand there and let your franchise quarterback dictate the fate of the game. It was a poor decision to run the ball twice after what Burrow had done in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Taylor was aggressive last year. That's the most frustrating part of it. The question becomes, is Taylor only going to be aggressive when he has nothing to lose? We need him to show that he can make the right decisions in close games that matter—even if it means going for it on fourth down early in the game.

Darius Phillips Is Done

Darius Phillips muffed two punts on Sunday and his days as a return man are over. His muffed punt at the end of the first half was brutal for the Bengals. It turned a chance at taking the lead going into halftime into the 49ers extending their lead to multiple possessions.

He wasn't having a good season prior to the muffs. His 7.1 yards per return are worse than the career averages of Alex Erickson, Brandon Tate, Quan Cosby, and Adam Jones. He’s not only been a disappointment when it comes to his ability to flip field position, but now he can’t even hold onto the ball. The only field position he has flipped this season is giving the opposite team the ball in the Bengals territory. There is absolutely no reason for him to continue his role as the punt returner. He should not be back there unless there is an injury. Phillips has made me yearn for the days of Tate fair catching the ball on nearly every opportunity.

Offensive Line Struggles Again

Once again, the offensive line let the team down. They gave up 26 pressures and five sacks. The Bengals are 2-11-1 when allow Burrow to get sacked three or more times. They're 1-7-1 when he gets sacked five or more times.

The first thought about that is that it’s sad that Burrow has been sacked five or more times in nine of his 23 career games. Riley Reiff didn't give up a pressure before leaving the game with an ankle injury. Trey Hopkins and Jonah Williams played decent, allowing four pressures in 40 pass blocking snaps. Neither player gave up a sack either. Quinton Spain gave up 5 pressures, but he allowed two sacks, which was tied for the worst on the team.

Isaiah Prince gave up four pressures and two sacks on 18 snaps. Second-year guard Hakeem Adeniji gave up nine pressures. He didn't give up a sack, but that was mostly luck.

It was a nightmare performance from him after a couple of nice outings. Overall it’s another performance that leaves us without much to be excited for in the trenches. Over the next two weeks, they face the Broncos and the Ravens. Both teams lack an elite pass rusher. Maybe they can get their groove back over these games before having to face Chris Jones and Myles Garrett over the final two games.

Battle of Ohio

The Bengals are falling further and further out of playoff contention with these losses. They now sit at a 27% chance to make the playoffs according to FiveThirtyEight.

If they can win against the Broncos in Denver, their chances jump back up to 46%. The Cleveland Browns are ahead of them in the standings.

I do think that the model has not accounted for Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury as it gives a 78% chance to make the playoffs and a 58% chance at winning the AFC North. The Ravens cannot make the playoffs if they lose out the rest of the way, which is certainly possible given their opponents. To me, it looks like it is becoming a two-horse race. I do not have faith in Baltimore’s ability to overcome their injuries, so it may come down to Cleveland and Cincinnati.

The Browns hold the the tiebreaker after beating the Bengals in Week 9.

The more that I look at the upcoming schedules the more I believe that the Bengals game against the Browns in Cleveland in Week 18 will decide the division. I do not think either team will be more than a game ahead, which leads to that game being the decisive match-up to win the AFC North. If that's the case, then the Bengals need to be more prepared than they were when they faced the Browns earlier in the season.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Tate
Person
Zac Taylor
NESN

Here’s How NFL Playoffs Currently Stand After Rams Beat Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams earned a Week 14 win on “Monday Night Football” against their divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, and in doing so kept the race for the NFC West very much alive and changed the NFL playoff picture. The 9-4 Rams now trail the 10-3 Cardinals by...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Ravens#Quinton Spain#American Football#Ja Marr Chase
NBC Chicago

6 Chicago Bears Head Coaching Candidates If Matt Nagy Fired, Including Ryan Day

6 Bears head coach candidates, including Ryan Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bears latest loss to the Packers, all fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
NFL
thecomeback.com

Mina Kimes has brutally honest opinion on Urban Meyer

The discussion around whether or not the Jacksonville Jaguars should consider firing Urban Meyer has heated up again, and it should really tell you something that this isn’t the first time we’re having this conversation in 2021. After the latest report that Meyer has gotten in heated arguments...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr drops truth bomb on Las Vegas playoff chances

It’s the last four weeks of the NFL regular season, and the Raiders’ playoff chances are dim. The 6-7 Las Vegas Raiders are currently in last place in the AFC West, with the Chiefs leading the division with a record of 9-4. Despite their unlikely playoff appearance this year, Derek Carr isn’t throwing in the towel just yet. The quarterback expects his teammates to push forward with him.
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
716
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy