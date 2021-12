Auburn secured a key addition to its quarterback room during the early signing period, but the makeup of the position group for 2022 could still change this offseason. Four-star quarterback Holden Geriner, who had been committed to Auburn since February, was among the 16 players who signed with Bryan Harsin’s program Wednesday. Geriner’s letter of intent was never in doubt, but his signature was still a significant one for Harsin and his staff, which will head into Year 2 with a new starting quarterback following Bo Nix’s decision Sunday to enter the transfer portal.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO