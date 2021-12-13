Sooners in the NFL: Week 14

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 14 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

For former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns, the weekend provided a near-must-win game at home against the divisional-foe Baltimore Ravens.

At 6-6 on the season coming in, the Browns were still very much alive in the AFC playoff picture, but a loss could have been severely damaging.

The difference between 6-7 and 7-6 heading into the final four weeks of the season were monumental - with Cleveland understanding that heading in.

Mayfield and the Browns entered Sunday off of a much-needed bye week that allowed them some time to rest up and, especially in Mayfield’s case, heal up.

The former Heisman Trophy winner has been battling a plethora of injuries throughout the year that won’t go away completely until the offseason, but a weekend without a game was very welcomed heading into this huge contest.

Baker Mayfield Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

In the game, Mayfield did what he has often done in his football life in big moments - he rose to the occasion.

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick completed 22 of his 32 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, turning the ball over just once en route to a 24-22 Cleveland win.

While it did get dicey late with Baltimore making a big push despite star quarterback Lamar Jackson going down with an ankle injury, the Browns did what they needed to to get the important victory.

Cleveland still sits just barely on the outside looking into the playoffs as things currently stand, but the win, paired with a Cincinnati Bengals loss to the San Francisco 49ers, puts the Browns within striking distance of not just a wild card spot - but also the AFC East crown.

Next up for Mayfield and Cleveland is another highly-important home contest with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 14:

Arizona Cardinals

(vs LA Rams on Monday Night)

QB Kyler Murray :

DL Jordan Phillips:

Baltimore Ravens

(L 24-22 at Cleveland)

TE Mark Andrews : 11 receptions on 11 targets for 115 yards, longest reception 32 yards, 1 touchdown

: 11 receptions on 11 targets for 115 yards, longest reception 32 yards, 1 touchdown WR Marquise Brown : 5 receptions on 8 targets for 41 yards, longest reception 12 yards

: 5 receptions on 8 targets for 41 yards, longest reception 12 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(L 33-27 OT at Tampa Bay)

OT Cody Ford : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right guard

Chicago Bears

(L 45-30 at Green Bay)

RB Damien Williams: 2 rushes for 13 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 4 yards

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 26-23 OT vs San Francisco)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 18 rushes for 58 yards, longest rush 17 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 10 yards

: 18 rushes for 58 yards, longest rush 17 yards, 2 receptions on 2 targets for 10 yards RB Samaje Perine: 4 rushes for 11 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 22 yards, longest reception 11 yards

Cleveland Browns

(W 24-22 vs Baltimore)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 22 of 32 passes for 190 yards, longest pass 34 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 6 rushes for 14 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(W 27-20 at Washington)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 7 receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards, longest reception 18 yards, 2 rushes for 15 yards

: 7 receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards, longest reception 18 yards, 2 rushes for 15 yards DT Neville Gallimore: 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, 2 total tackles, 1 sack for 10 yards, 1 tackle for loss, 1 quarterback hurry

Detroit Lions

(L 38-10 at Denver)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) LB Curtis Bolton : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 48-9 vs Las Vegas)

TE Blake Bell : Received start at tight end, no targets

: Received start at tight end, no targets OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 9 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 48-9 at Kansas City)

DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 37-21 vs NY Giants)

LB Kenneth Murray: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Los Angeles Rams

(at Arizona on Monday Night)

OT Bobby Evans :

: LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo:

Minnesota Vikings

(W 36-28 vs Pittsburgh on Thursday Night)

WR Dede Westbrook: 3 punt returns for 31 yards, 1 fair catch, longest return 16 yards, 1 special teams tackle

New England Patriots

(Bye Week)

DE Ronnie Perkins :

: RB Rhamondre Stevenson:

New Orleans Saints

(W 30-9 at NY Jets)

WR Kenny Stills: Saw playing time in reserve role, 0 targets

New York Giants

(L 37-21 at LA Chargers)

WR Sterling Shepard: 2 receptions on 4 targets for 27 yards

New York Jets

(L 30-9 vs New Orleans)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(Bye Week)

QB Jalen Hurts :

: OT Lane Johnson:

Pittsburgh Steelers

(L 36-28 at Minnesota on Thursday Night)

DB Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(W 26-23 OT at Cincinnati)

RB Trey Sermon : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(W 33-13 at Houston)

CB Tre Brown : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Adrian Peterson: DNP

Tennessee Titans

(W 20-0 vs Jacksonville)

DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

Washington Football Team

(L 27-20 vs Dallas)

P Tress Way: 7 punts for 356 yards, 50.9 yards per punt, 1 touchback, 3 punts inside the 20, longest punt 59 yards, holder for 1 snap

