ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Former Gators QB Pledge Nick Evers Commits to Oklahoma

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxoW3_0dLUkC3100

Former Florida Gators quarterback commit, Nick Evers out of Flower Mound (Texas) has decided to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners. This comes just a few days after decommitting from the Gators, one of the program’s many decommitments in the past week.

Evers, part of the 2022 recruiting class, originally committed to the Gators on March 9. of this year, visiting the program multiple times, including during the team’s loss against Alabama earlier this season. His decommitment wouldn’t come until after the program changed coaches, moving on from Dan Mullen, who originally recruited the QB.

With new HC Billy Napier now in town, Evers ultimately decided to part ways with the program, likely not a large part of the program’s renewed vision, the same as the other many decommitted prospects the programs had of late.

Announcing his commitment via social media today, Evers indicated that he will be joining the Sooners, a program that recently hired former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the program’s head coach. Venables was hired after long-time Sooners HC Lincoln Riley left the program to become the USC Trojans head coach.

When he originally decommitted from Florida on Dec. 7, Evers said he hoped to find his next destination quickly, not wanting to wait and intending to sign with a program on Early Signing Day, which will take place this week.

Now Florida will look to likely bring in a new QB for their 2022 recruiting class, but don’t be surprised if none sign for ESD, instead likely getting the bulk of their class on National Signing Day early next year.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Caleb Williams’ Girlfriend? Facts about Valery Orellana

Caleb Williams is the quarterback phenom for the Oklahoma University Sooners getting noticed by college football fans on social media. As they speculate whether Williams will follow former OU coach Lincoln Riley to USC, his growing legions of Internet followers are also interested in his personal life, including who Caleb Williams’ girlfriend is. His relationship with Valery Orellana is low-key, which provokes curiosity from his fans. Who is Valery Orellana? We reveal more about her background here.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Nick Evers
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Dan Mullen
FanSided

Steelers: Dark-horse Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game

A potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement will skip his bowl game. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been the subject of retirement rumors throughout this season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Roethlisberger privately informed some people within the Steelers’ organization that he expects this season to be his final playing quarterback for the franchise:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Basketball#American Football#Gators Qb#Flower Mound#The Oklahoma Sooners#Decommitting#Clemson#Sooners Hc#Usc#Esd
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
AL.com

Why Saban likes 5-star QB signee set to begin Alabama practice this week

Fresh off a state championship, Ty Simpson is headed to Tuscaloosa to help with a national title. The Alabama signee is enrolling in time to participate in Cotton Bowl semifinal practices that begin Thursday. Simpson, on an interview with Rivals site Bama Insider, said he plans to be ready to go for the first workout and his “new normal.”
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Announces Transfer Destination

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his transfer destination on Monday night. Rattler will join former Sooners assistant Shane Beamer at South Carolina. Rattler, who spent three seasons at OU after a 5-star high school career in Phoenix, announced his decision on social media. After redshirting behind Jalen Hurts in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
486
Followers
892
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy