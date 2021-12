NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving trade ideas that would upgrade the Brooklyn Nets. There are rumors that the Brooklyn Nets feel Kyrie Irving could return to the team soon. With all things involving Kyrie, you can never be sure he will keep his word. Irving once told the Boston Celtics he was planning to re-sign with them, only to sign the second free agency opened with the Nets.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO