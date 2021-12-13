ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order’: Anthony Anderson Speaks Out About Joining Revival Series

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2powuW_0dLUjvI900

Law & Order star Anthony Anderson discussed his return to the show after the cancellation of his sitcom, Black-ish. Anderson previously played Detective Kevin Bernard on the series from 2008 to 2010, when it went off the air for the first time.

“It means a great deal,” said Anderson in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “They’re bringing the show back and billing it as their 21st year… full circle is what it is, and it’s a good thing.”

The creative force behind Law & Order, Wolf Entertainment, recently shared a first look at Anderson back in action. In the since-deleted photo, the actor was seen filming on location with costar Jeffrey Donovan, known for starring in Burn Notice. The caption read: “here we go. Season 21 of [Law & Order] is officially in production.”

As for why Anderson chose now to return to Law & Order, the actor cited a need for a change of pace. Moreover, he enjoyed his time on the procedural and was game for at least one more run as Bernard.

“You know, a lot of people ask why, and I say why not?” added Anderson. “It’s the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while.”

For eight seasons, Anderson ported Andre Johnson Sr., an ad executive and father, on the critically acclaimed sitcom Black-ish. The Law & Order star also executive-produced the series along with creator Kenya Barris and costar Laurence Fishburne. The series was nominated for 11 Emmys but has yet to win any.

“Yeah, we are 0 for 11,” Anderson said in regard to the show’s nominations. “And if it doesn’t happen, then you’re gonna see me visibly upset on camera. We’re gonna move some furniture around, that’s what we’re gonna do!”

Anderson’s ‘Law & Order’ Partner Loved His Energy

Unsurprisingly, Anderson has a reputation of being fun to work with. Former Law & Order costar Jeremy Sisto said he often found it hard to “match” Anderson’s energy—in a good way. He said when the Black-ish actor joined the cast, he brought “fresh and fun” vibes to the show.

“[Anthony Anderson’s] really good bringing people out of their shell,” Sisto explained in an interview with Long Island Weekly. “He’s really lovable and also had a really positive outlook on work. He was always staying positive and had fun with it. Every now and then you’d come into some actors who complain a little bit about stuff and that kind of vibe can be contagious—that doesn’t even cross Anthony’s mind.”

See Anderson step back into the role of Detective Bernard when Law & Order returns next year. The first episode of the 21st season is set to air on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. eastern on NBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Here’s Which Original Star Camryn Manheim Is Replacing

If you loved Camryn Manheim on The Practice, you’ll embrace this Law & Order cast announcement. Dick Wolf Entertainment confirmed that Manheim will portray Lieutenant Kate Dixon on the Law & Order restart for season 21. But since the full-time cast has a limited number of spots split between the cops and prosecutors, someone from the original show won’t be in the revival.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto Explained Why it Was ‘Hard’ to Match Anthony Anderson’s Energy on ‘Law & Order’

Although you might have met Jeremy Sisto in his Jubal Valentine role on “FBI,” superfans remember him for his contributions to Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order” universe. Sisto played Detective Cyrus Lupo on the OG series which featured almost exclusively men (and only one leading lady). He looks back on his time there fondly, speaking highly of the professional and courteous cast.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: ‘Law & Order’ Revival Is Officially in Production

Law & Order has officially kicked off its revival. And for proof, we offer photos of a throwback detective along with a new character. Wolf Entertainment, which produces the revival, announced the start of production, Wednesday. And the Dick Wolf social media account gave Law & Order fans some photos of what the production looked like through the camera lens.
TV SERIES
E! News

Find Out Which Law & Order Alum Is Returning to the Revival

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order" Guess who is picking up their badge and gun again? Anthony Anderson. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, E! News learned that the Black-ish actor is returning to Law & Order for its 2022 revival. For those who need a refresher, Anderson starred as Det. Kevin Bernard on the crime procedural between seasons 18 to 20, which was Law & Order's last season before its recent reboot. The Emmy-nominated actor is the first cast member from the show's original run to return to the Dick Wolf–created series, which will premiere Thursday, Feb. 24 on NBC.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Sisto
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Kenya Barris
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival Adds Camryn Manheim as Lt. Van Buren’s Successor

Camryn Manheim is returning to Law & Order, once again playing a different character (as she did when she guest starred during its original run in Seasons 1, 3, and 4). Now, she’s going to be a series regular on the revival (for the 21st season of the drama, which first premiered in 1990), Deadline reports. Manheim is playing Lt. Kate Dixon, who is Lt. Anita Van Buren’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) successor. Merkerson joined the original run in its fourth season and starred through its then series finale. She won’t be returning due to her series regular role on Chicago Med (which, due to One Chicago’s crossovers with SVU, is in the same universe).
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Order#Entertainment Tonight#Wolf Entertainment#The Law Order
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival Gets New Cast Member in ‘Practice’ Star Camryn Manheim

Emmy award-winning actress Camryn Manheim is joining the cast of Dick Wolf’s Law & Order revival as a series regular. As reported by Deadline, Manheim will be playing the part of Lt. Kate Dixon when the series returns for its 21st season this winter. The character will replace Lt. Anita Van Buren. Though Buren’s actress S. Epatha Merkerson starred on Law & Order during seasons 4-20, she is unable to return for the revival. The actress is currently tied up starring in another Dick Wolf series, Chicago Med.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order’: Sam Waterston to Return as Jack McCoy for the NBC Revival

Sam Waterston is returning for his 17th season as District Attorney Jack McCoy when Law & Order premieres its 21st season on Thursday, February 24, at 8/7c. Waterston first appeared during the original run in the Season 5 premiere and was last seen in the role in SVU‘s Season 19 episode “The Undiscovered Country” (which featured Raúl Esparza’s exit as a series regular).
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Camryn Manheim Lands Lead Role on Law & Order Revival

NBC's Law & Order revival is starting to take shape. Deadline is reporting that Camryn Manheim (Ghost Whisperer, Stumptown) has landed the role of Lt. Kate Dixon. The outlet reports that Manheim will be the successor to S. Epatha Merkerson's Lt. Anita Van Buren. Unfortunately, Merkerson's series regular role on...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Camryn Manheim Previously Appeared as Different Character: Who She Played

Law & Order actress Camryn Manheim is no stranger to the franchise; the very first role she played on television was in a 1991 episode of the series. “I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Law & Order as Lt. Kate Dixon,” the actress captioned a post on her Instagram. “My very first job on television was on Law & Order, so it feels like I’m coming home. New York, here I come!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Law & Order’: Odelya Halevi Joins NBC Revival

EXCLUSIVE:  Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) has been tapped as a series regular on NBC’s revival of Law & Order. She will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in the 21st season of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama, which premieres Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. Israeli-born Halevi joins a long tradition of female ADAs on Law & Order that includes such actors as Jill Hennessy, Carey Lowell, Angie Harmon, Elisabeth Röhm, Annie Parisse, and, most recently, Alana de la Garza, who is currently a series regular on another Dick Wolf series, FBI. Halevi joins fellow new Law & Order main...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Reportedly Casting Odelya Halevi for Reboot

Actress Odelya Halevi has landed a role as a series regular on the reboot of Law & Order. She is portraying Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun throughout Season 21. Meanwhile, Sam Waterston has been in talks to reprise his role as DA Jack McCoy. Anthony Anderson is back as Detective Kevin Bernard.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Revival Is Trying to Fill an S. Epatha Merkerson Shaped Hole

The cast and crew of Law & Order have their work cut out for them filling the shoes of longtime series regular S. Epatha Merkerson. Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim joined the series as Lt. Kate Dixon. Her character replaced Lt. Anita Van Buren, who was okay by S. Epatha Merkerson from season four to season 20. Merkerson declined to return to the series as she is currently starring in another Wolf-produced series, Chicago Med.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Law & Order Revival: Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and More

The original Law & Order is coming back, which means we're in for one whole night a week of Law & Order for NBC. A new L&O spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense, had originally been in the works for fall 2021, but NBC decided to scrap that idea in favor of bringing back the original series. As we get closer to the show's return in February for Season 21, we are beginning to find out which original cast members are reprising their roles and how the District Attorney's office is functioning in the year 2021. What is even more exciting is waiting to see how they could potentially cross over with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) on SVU and Organized Crime, respectively.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Alum Jamie Gray Hyder Speaks out About Her Abrupt Exit From Series

Law & Order: SVU alum Jamie Gray Hyder is opening up about her abrupt exit from the series. She admits that she was blindsided by the decision, especially because her character represented the LGBTQ+ community. She was only on the show for three seasons. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she says she learned a lot from the experience.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

New Law And Order Lead Shares How She Started Her Career Guest-Starring On The Original Series

The Law & Order universe has been around for over 30 years, from the original procedural to its multiple spinoffs, and the Dick Wolf creations have been a mainstay on primetime TV since 1990. With over 1,000 episodes in the franchise, a multitude of famous actors have been employed on the show in varying capacities over the years, some of which in the beginning of their career. This seems to be the case for the new revival’s latest new addition, The Practice vet Camryn Manheim, as she has now shared a sentimental post about how she got her career start guest-starring on Law & Order.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

325K+
Followers
33K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy