‘Chicago Fire’: Why Fans Can Expect Major Drama Between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd

“Chicago Fire” fans have been going through a lot lately, what with Matt Casey leaving and a new lieutenant coming in. Now it looks like more drama on the horizon, this time between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd.

In a promo for the “Chicago Fire” winter premiere, Severide and Stella pick up where they left off in the fall finale. Severide came home to find Stella in his apartment, and now they’re sitting down to have a tough conversation.

“You just stopped calling me back,” says Severide desperately. “You just left.” Stella looks like she rather be anywhere else than having this conversation, but she replies, “I screwed up. I panicked.”

Her next admission will probably be a shock for fans; could this be the end of Stella and Severide? Stella says, “I don’t need to lock my future down just yet.” If that doesn’t spell a breakup, I don’t know what does. Stella feels like she needs to spread her wings and find herself before she settles down. But Severide wants to be committed to her. Stella’s not sure if she wants that, hence the radio silence.

Severide asks her, “Were you with someone else?” Stella looks distraught but doesn’t answer, and we won’t get an answer until the episode airs. It looks like this is going to be a tough one for fans of Stella and Severide.

‘Chicago Fire’: What’s Next for Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey?

As for the other main couple on “Chicago Fire,” Sylvie Brett and Matt Casey, there were also rumors that they may break up as well. They’ve been doing the long-distance thing since Casey left for Portland, and anyone who’s done that knows it’s a strain on a relationship.

But, showrunner Derek Haas gave fans a clue as to Brett and Casey’s future during an interview with TV Guide. “Yeah, they’re solid,” he said. “She’s going to go see him at some point in the season.”

That’s good news for fans of the couple. But how is “Chicago Fire” going to address that with Jesse Spencer no longer on the show? I speculate that he filmed those scenes before he left. But, there’s the possibility that he won’t be on screen at all, and Brett will just disappear to Portland for a week and then come back talking about her visit with Casey. That’s a bit of a cop-out; hopefully “Chicago Fire” has a way to bring to two together on screen.

Currently, we don’t know when during the season they’re going to see each other again, but apparently, it’s happening in season 10. It will surely be a surprise for all of us when it does happen.