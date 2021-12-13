ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parking Boot Fairy was in Southie overnight

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxAfL_0dLUjGXi00

Oh boy, looks like Boston Transportation Department was out in full force on Sunday night giving out boots to parking scofflaws.

Up and down East and West Broadway there were many yellow boots on cars. Why does one get a boot on their car? Usually in the City of Boston, you have three or more outstanding parking tickets. The only way to get the “Boot of Shame” removed is to pay your parking tickets.

According to the City of Boston website, after you pay your tickets at the parking clerk office or City tow lot, the City will remove the boot from your car in 90 minutes. If you make a payment after 7 p.m., they will remove the boot the next day.

The City accepts cash, a cashier’s check, a money order, or a debit or credit card from Mastercard or Visa. Personal or business checks are not accepted.

So just a reminder, pay your parking tickets in a timely manner – eventually the City will

