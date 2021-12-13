ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Already challenged, US affordable-housing sector faces new hurdles through pandemic

By Ashley Fahey
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. has a shortage of 6.8 million rental homes for extremely low-income renters, or households earning at or below 30% of their area median...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ami
wshu.org

The Full Story: Lost work, court dates and the challenge of affordable housing

This week on The Full Story we continue with the podcast: Everytown, The Hamptons. The campaign to shut down a rundown motel in The Hamptons on Long Island is succeeding. The working class tenants are served eviction notices. They head to court. If the judge says they have to move, where will they go? The motel was one of the few housing options they could afford. The town officials say they’ll help them find new homes, but that’s a promise they can’t keep.
HOUSE RENT
benefitspro.com

Pandemic response, new challenges differ by company size

The challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 era have resulted in significant workplace changes, a new report has found. The survey from Alera Group, a national insurance and financial services company, outlines how companies are responding to the ongoing challenges of a global pandemic that threatens to stretch into its third year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Covid-19 relief fatigue has set in. The live events industry feels left behind.

The promoters, organizers and vendors that put on conferences, trade shows and consumer events feel like the odd man out when it comes to Covid-19 relief. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Public Health
csq.com

How Affordable Housing Benefits All of Us

Housing is the cornerstone of our society. When Americans have access to quality, affordable, and sustainable homes, communities thrive. Similarly, many of our nation’s most pressing social, economic, and public health challenges are driven, at least in part, by a shortage of affordable homes. Homelessness, economic inequality, and climate change are all connected to our nation’s increasingly high cost of housing. In the last couple of years, these challenges have only grown more pressing, underscoring the acute need for affordable housing, now.
HOMELESS
The Conversation U.S.

Why spending $2 trillion on child care, health care and fighting climate change won't make inflation any worse than it already is

One of the main concerns raised by critics of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will drive up inflation, which is already running at the fastest pace in four decades. The Senate is currently considering a roughly US$2 trillion bill passed by the House that would spend money on health care, education, fighting climate change and much else over the next decade. But Republicans and a handful of Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia argue the risk that more spending could push inflation even higher is too great. As an economist, I believe...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

As the pandemic raged, at least 75 lawmakers bought and sold stock in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests

At least 75 federal lawmakers held shares of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer in 2020. Lawmakers' holding stock in these companies has prompted ethical concerns. Several other lawmakers traded shares of companies with a direct stake in the pandemic. Dozens of Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
the-journal.com

Millennials face challenging landscape amid housing crunch

DENVER – Standing inside a bucket he purchased last fall, Alex Eherenman bathed in his work bathroom. Water pooled at his feet as he splashed himself from the sink faucet, but at least he wasn’t leaving behind a puddle. “That was a pretty low point for me,” Eherenman said, recalling...
DENVER, CO
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy