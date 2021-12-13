ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTDOT launches first-ever ‘Name the Snowplow’ contest

By Gina D'Amico
 3 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced its first-ever “Name the Snowplow” contest Monday morning.

According to the department, they have 634 snowplows, and none of them have ever been named.

The four best entries will be featured on the side of the plows, which represent the four CTDOT construction and maintenance districts in Connecticut.

All entries must be received by Dec. 31. The CTDOT will review submissions starting on Jan. 3, 2022, and all qualified names will be presented to the public later in the month. The public will then have the opportunity to vote on their top-four names (one vote per person).

Submit your entry online or by mail. Click here for more information on the contest.

