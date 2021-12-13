Baird Upgrades This Chicago-Style Restaurant Chain - Read Why
Baird analyst David Tarantino upgraded Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $50, suggesting a 45.8% upside. The...www.benzinga.com
Baird analyst David Tarantino upgraded Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Outperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $50, suggesting a 45.8% upside. The...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0