Baird Upgrades This Chicago-Style Restaurant Chain - Read Why

Beloved arcade chain Dave & Buster's has demonstrated major resilience this year with its post-pandemic recovery. In the spring, it benefited from America's reawakening to on-premise dining and entertainment and posted fantastic gains in the second quarter of the year: their same-store sales were up by 3.6% and revenues by 9% on a two-year basis. The results were especially encouraging considering the chain was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2020.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO