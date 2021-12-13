Already challenged, US affordable-housing sector faces new hurdles through pandemic

This week on The Full Story we continue with the podcast: Everytown, The Hamptons. The campaign to shut down a rundown motel in The Hamptons on Long Island is succeeding. The working class tenants are served eviction notices. They head to court. If the judge says they have to move, where will they go? The motel was one of the few housing options they could afford. The town officials say they’ll help them find new homes, but that’s a promise they can’t keep.

