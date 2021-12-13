ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Lady Spartans Dominate Lewis County

By by brandon baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOLx8_0dLUiWNt00

The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hit the road for their first away contest on Friday night, December 10 when they traveled to Lewis County High School. East played smart, sound fundamental basketball and came back home with a dominating 62-32 victory over the Minutemaids (0-3).

The Spartans (3-0) set the tone literally from the opening tip when Cadence Stewart secured the jump ball and threw a bullet pass to a cutting Brooke Davis who finished with a nice layup from the right side.

On the Spartans second possession, Daisha Sunmers went full court and got fouled, and converted 1-of-2 free throws, but still, the Spartans led 3-0 early.

Summers hit two more from the charity stripe a couple minutes later and then drove to the bucket for another score as the Spartans tied the game up at 7-all.

The Spartans went on a 17-4 run after that and led 24-11 after the first quarter.

A Sunmers 3-pointer put East up 30-13 midway through the second and three free throws later, Sunmers hit two more free throws for a 32-13 advantage.

Allie Dunford controlled the game the rest of the half and continued to find Sunmers who seemed to live at the foul line and even though she missed seven of those in the half (12-19), she still managed 20 first half points as East led 34-15 at the break.

Dunford split two defenders with 4:12 left in the third and put the Spartans up 42-17, and Stewart scored on a runner the next time down the floor.

Summers then hit a long 2-pointer and the rout was on.

Coach Jim Justice emptied his bench the rest of the way as East held on for the east victory.

Summers led the team in scoring with a game high 24 points. She also had five steals. The Spartans had 22 steals as a team.

Dunford had another great all-around game and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Spartans are back in action this Monday night, December 13 when they host the Bluefield Lady Beavers.

The post Lady Spartans Dominate Lewis County appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Biden's Build Back Better bill suddenly in serious danger

President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Education
Lewis County, WV
Sports
Lewis County, WV
Basketball
County
Lewis County, WV
Lewis County, WV
Education
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
Greenbrier County, WV
Basketball
County
Greenbrier County, WV
CNN

US military has vaccinated more than 97% of service members

(CNN) — The US military has vaccinated more than 97% for its active-duty force against Covid-19 as the Army, which had the latest vaccination deadline amongst the services, released its latest numbers. Despite the phenomenal success the military has had in vaccinating the armed forces, approximately 35,000 troops remain...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy