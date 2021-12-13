The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hit the road for their first away contest on Friday night, December 10 when they traveled to Lewis County High School. East played smart, sound fundamental basketball and came back home with a dominating 62-32 victory over the Minutemaids (0-3).

The Spartans (3-0) set the tone literally from the opening tip when Cadence Stewart secured the jump ball and threw a bullet pass to a cutting Brooke Davis who finished with a nice layup from the right side.

On the Spartans second possession, Daisha Sunmers went full court and got fouled, and converted 1-of-2 free throws, but still, the Spartans led 3-0 early.

Summers hit two more from the charity stripe a couple minutes later and then drove to the bucket for another score as the Spartans tied the game up at 7-all.

The Spartans went on a 17-4 run after that and led 24-11 after the first quarter.

A Sunmers 3-pointer put East up 30-13 midway through the second and three free throws later, Sunmers hit two more free throws for a 32-13 advantage.

Allie Dunford controlled the game the rest of the half and continued to find Sunmers who seemed to live at the foul line and even though she missed seven of those in the half (12-19), she still managed 20 first half points as East led 34-15 at the break.

Dunford split two defenders with 4:12 left in the third and put the Spartans up 42-17, and Stewart scored on a runner the next time down the floor.

Summers then hit a long 2-pointer and the rout was on.

Coach Jim Justice emptied his bench the rest of the way as East held on for the east victory.

Summers led the team in scoring with a game high 24 points. She also had five steals. The Spartans had 22 steals as a team.

Dunford had another great all-around game and finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Spartans are back in action this Monday night, December 13 when they host the Bluefield Lady Beavers.

The post Lady Spartans Dominate Lewis County appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .