RCPD: Vandalism, theft at construction sites in Manhattan

More damage reports are coming in from Geary County following the Wednesday afternoon storms. Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges confirmed damage in the Lacy Drive area. "Rainbow International, they've got damage to their building. Believe the roof blew off or part of the roof did." Berges added there was a report of a roof off of a building on the west side of Junction City, part of the roof from a motel entry way in Grandview Plaza was blown off into a wall of an adjacent building causing damage to a wall and several windows. There were power lines down in the Grandview Plaza area, and Berges noted there was no electricity on U.S. 77 from I-70 north to the city of Milford.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO