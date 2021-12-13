What's in Tiger Woods' bag?

It will happen this weekend. That is irrefutable. It will take one hole or one swing or maybe his mere appearance on the first tee at the PNC Championship in a dri-fit so tight it had to come from the Koepka Collection, but it will happen. “Tiger is BACK.” Fans will make the decree, and the media is already guilty of it. That proclamation—which is not so much a declaration as it is a shout of joy—will be followed by questions about how his swing looks and how his stride looks and, boy, is it impossible to think he may be good to go for Augusta? While that wonder is understandable, it is unnecessary. And so, so missing the point.

