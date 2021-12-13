ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

What's in Tiger Woods' bag?

By Hannah Holden
nationalclubgolfer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much changes in the Tiger Woods WITB rundown as the 15-time major champion isn’t really a tinkerer. But you can keep up to speed with what he’s using – and what he’s used in the past – here…. TIGER WOODS’ SCHEDULE: Where will...

www.nationalclubgolfer.com

Tiger Woods
Golf.com

Tiger and Charlie Woods to play together in Friday’s PNC Pro-Am

ORLANDO — The golf world breathlessly awaits Tiger Woods’ reappearance at this weekend’s PNC Championship. But before the PNC Championship, we get the PNC Championship’s two-part pro-am! On Thursday and Friday, the two-player teams assemble and pair up with sponsors to get ready for the weekend’s main event. Most of the teams, at least. Here are a few nuggets we’ve picked up about this week’s PNC prelude:
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, predicted a "bunch of smiling"

Golf.con writers and editors discuss Tiger Woods’ PNC return. "I predict a bunch of smiling from the Woods family. I don’t think we’ll learn much more from Woods. He’ll hit some great shots, I’m sure. Probably show some rust, too", said Sean Zak, senior editor....
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods’ tremendous self dagger, Brooks Koepka’s questionable offseason choice, and an LPGA star’s star-studded wedding

Welcome to another edition of The Grind where all we want for Christmas is to see Tiger Woods play golf again. And, incredibly, it’s happening this week. Thank you, Santa. And golf gods. And modern medicine and science. Just 10 months after being in a car crash that was so bad he nearly had to have his leg amputated, Tiger is teeing it up with his son. Yes, it’s just a hit-and-giggle exhibition, but it might be the most excited I've been to watch golf all year. And I suspect I’m not alone. Anyway, welcome back, Tiger. Now let’s get to everything else going on in the world of golf.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger, Charlie Woods Video

Like father, like son. With anticipation building around the return of Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour shared an amazing video of the similarities between Woods and his son, Charlie. From the twirl of the club, to the picking up of the tee. It’s obvious the apple doesn’t fall far from...
GOLF
Golf Digest

The responsible fan's guide to Tiger Woods' return

It will happen this weekend. That is irrefutable. It will take one hole or one swing or maybe his mere appearance on the first tee at the PNC Championship in a dri-fit so tight it had to come from the Koepka Collection, but it will happen. “Tiger is BACK.” Fans will make the decree, and the media is already guilty of it. That proclamation—which is not so much a declaration as it is a shout of joy—will be followed by questions about how his swing looks and how his stride looks and, boy, is it impossible to think he may be good to go for Augusta? While that wonder is understandable, it is unnecessary. And so, so missing the point.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Alastair Johnston: "Tiger Woods is different"

Fathers and sons and golf? The three have been joined together since there were sticks and small rocks and lone crooked flagsticks protruding from barren fields in Scotland, while kings still ruled. This week’s PNC Championship, which begins Saturday at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, will garner extra attention as Tiger Woods, partnered once again with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, makes his return to golf following a horrific single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles in February.
TENNIS
The Spun

Here’s When Tiger Woods Will Tee Off This Week

Some 10 months after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash, Tiger Woods is set to make his return to the course this weekend. Last week, the golf legend announced that he and his son Charlie are pairing up for Saturday and Sunday’s parent-child PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. And ever since that announcement, the golf world has been itching to get details on one of Tiger’s first public appearance since the accident.
GOLF
Golf.com

When Tiger Woods plays this week (it’s now earlier than you may think!)

Turn on your TVs, Tiger Woods faithful, on Saturday and Sunday. But refresh your social media starting early Friday. At 9 ET that morning, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., some 10 months after sustaining multiple injuries in a car crash, the 15-time major winner is playing golf in public again. In front of fans, too.
ORLANDO, FL

