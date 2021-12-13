ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dear Abby: Monday, December 13

By Abigail Van Buren
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

Sister’s Quarrel Puts Mother In A Tough Spot

DEAR ABBY: My two daughters are not speaking to each other. “Amy,” the older, claims her sister started it. “Lisa,” the younger, claims Amy took Lisa’s son out to dinner and never told her. (This happened while he was living with me — another long story.) Amy has had us at her house for Christmas for the past seven years. Lisa wants to have Christmas at her home this year. She told her aunt that if I don’t go there for Christmas, she will never speak to me again. I have tried hard to get Amy to make up with Lisa. I think Lisa wants things to go back to the way they were. (Amy doesn’t know what her sister said to their aunt.) It feels to me like Lisa is asking me to pick which daughter I love more. How can I handle this without losing a daughter? — IN THE MIDDLE IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR IN THE MIDDLE: Handle this by telling Amy that because you have celebrated Christmas at her home for the last seven years, you will be spending this one with Lisa. And if she gives you an argument, tell her that from now on you will be alternating celebrations with her sister because you do not want to be forced into the position of having to choose one daughter over the other.

DEAR ABBY: I am a 68-year-old man, married for 45 years. I have cheated on my wife for most of them. Am I sorry about it? No. My wife shut me out of her life 25 years ago. She has her bedroom, and I have mine. Why did I stay with her? We had adopted two babies 30 years ago, and I wanted to give them an education and a good start in life, which is what we did. How do I treat her? I treat her well, I think. I help her with the housework, keep our home in good condition inside and out, and she has her own car. I take her out for dinner once a week and we go dancing every Saturday night at the club. I’m a moderate drinker and nonsmoker. I bathe four or five times a week. So, tell me, Abby. What’s WRONG with me? If you decide to print my letter, perhaps I’ll have an answer. Thanks, Abby. I enjoy your column very much.
P.S. Would I cheat on my wife if the opportunity presented itself in the future? Darned right I would! — NO REGRETS

DEAR NO REGRETS: If you are asking me what’s wrong with you for staying in your marriage, my answer would be that you did it for three decades for the sake of your children. I would add that since they are now all adults, it may be that you eventually adjusted to the lack of intimacy with your wife, so you substituted women who were available. However, if you are asking me why your wife shut you out of her life 25 years ago, the only person who can answer that question is her. It may not be too late to ask.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

The post Dear Abby: Monday, December 13 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘General Hospital’ actress Bergen Williams dead at 62

Laura Lynn “Bergen” Williams, known for playing Big Alice Gunderson on “General Hospital,” has died. She was 62. The soap opera star passed away after a battle with Wilson’s disease, a rare, inherited condition that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs including the brain. While treatable if diagnosed early, the disease can cause liver failure, kidney problems and death.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Upworthy

Powerful video of a Mom calming her angry 5-year-old kid by repeatedly telling him 'I love you'

Anyone who's seen a child seeth with anger knows how hard it can be to calm them down. A video of a mother calming her angry son with a heart-to-heart talk is winning hearts on the internet. Destiny Bennett's 5-year-old son was shaking with rage as he headed out of their home but she decided to calm him down by telling him how much she loved him and you can slowly sense him calming down. Bennett, a Mom-of-three who hails from Las Vegas, used her love for her son to relax him and it goes to show the power of parenting and shape up children's world views and character. What Bennett didn't realize at the time of the incident was that the sweet moment was captured on their door camera.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesfnews.com

Paulina Price Busted On “Days Of Our Lives!”

HOLLYWOOD—Well the chickens have come home to roost on “Days of Our Lives,” especially for business mogul Paulina Price. That little secret that she had been keeping about being the mother of Lani Price and not her aunt exploded in epic fashion, per usual at a wedding. Yes, Paulina was all ready to marry the man of her dreams Abe, but her daughter Chanel with a little help from ‘MarDevil’ that is the name the wicked evil has been coined in the soap community push that secret to the forefront.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Preemie babies hold hands in 'unbelievable' moment captured on video

Editor's note: This story was first published on Jan. 21, 2016. In honor of World Prematurity Day on Nov. 17, we're sharing it again. Australians Glen and Anthea “Cookie” Jackson-Rushford's twins were born 11 weeks early, but they have already shown remarkable strength and a determination to stick together that is inspiring people worldwide.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Parents Heartbreakingly Detail The Late Influencer's Tumultuous Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie In New Doc

Gabby Petito's family has opened up about the late influencer's life and her tragic murder. In the trailer for Peacock's new documentary The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media — set to premiere on December 17 — the Petito family including, her mom Nichole Schmidt, her stepdad, Jim Schmidt, and her dad, Joe Petito, all speak out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy