DYNATA ACQUIRES 0PTIMUS ANALYTICS, STRENGTHENING ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS OFFERINGS

By Dynata, 0ptimus Analytics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcquisition enhances capabilities for audience discovery and advertising implementation. DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has acquired 0ptimus Analytics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company whose proprietary platform connects,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
