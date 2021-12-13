DYNATA ACQUIRES 0PTIMUS ANALYTICS, STRENGTHENING ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS OFFERINGS

Count marketing analytics firm 605 among the number of firms that hope to fill in some of the gaps in measuring video audiences as more companies press for alternatives to the current standard, Nielsen. The company, founded by Kristin Dolan and backed by Dolan Family Ventures, the investment arm of the family long associated with the former Cablevision as well as AMC Networks, plans to use its data to launch a media trading currency that can undergird advertising transactions between advertisers and media networks. The “605 Exchange” makes use of a large data set that examines audience and advertising metrics daily....

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO