Man airlifted to hospital after dirt bike, car crash in Manhattan

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man was fatally shot early Monday outside a home in Kansas City, Misouri, just west of Malborough Park, police there said. The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, when gunshots were reported in the area, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting, police said, but someone had driven the shooting victim to a hospital, where he died. The man's name was not immediately released.

