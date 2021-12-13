ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Theories About What Happened To Travis On Yellowjackets

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of mysteries swirling around Showtime’s new series Yellowjackets. With its dual timelines and main characters who are cagey about their pasts, the show loves to raise a lot of questions and provide only a few answers. One of those questions arose at the end of Season 1,...

FanSided

What time is Yellowjackets episode 4 on tonight, Dec. 5?

The girls play with guns in the past to figure out who is the most responsible of the group in Yellowjackets episode 4. Tonight’s episode promises to be an important one. Per the Showtime synopsis and preview, the survivors have depleted their limited rations and must start hunting if they hope to survive. The cabin they found in the previous episode has guns and other weapons inside, but can any of the girls use a gun? We’ve seen the adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) wield one in the present, and the preview shows teenage Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) holding one as well.
Elite Daily

This Is The Biggest Question You Probably Have About Yellowjackets

Showtime’s Yellowjackets arrived just before Thanksgiving as a critical darling; with raves the show could be the next Lost. It’s an understandable comparison; the series begins with a plane crash in 1996 of a private aircraft carrying a high school girls soccer team called the Yellowjackets. The survivors, almost exclusively students, spend 19 months lost in the Canadian wilderness. Twenty-five years later, someone may be murdering the survivors in the present day. Here’s how to watch Yellowjackets if this female Lord of the Flies mystery seems like your cup of tea.
FanSided

Yellowjackets episode 4 recap: Why is Shauna so upset by Travis’s death?

Another episode of Yellowjackets is upon us, and while this episode is a little slower than previous installments, it’s still an excellent episode for development, particularly for Natalie’s character, who takes center stage in Yellowjackets episode 4, “Bear Down.”. This week’s survivor storyline revolves around the group realizing they’re out...
Elite Daily

4 Theories About THAT Scene In Succession

Since his father’s collapse and his failed coup, one could argue that Kendall has never had his head much above water. But once the car Kendall drove away from Shiv and Tom’s wedding went over the bridge, and he was the only one to walk away alive, he’s been drowning, figuratively of course. But in the penultimate episode of Succession Season 3, did he drown, literally? Is Kendall dead? Let’s look at the evidence.
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its chilling thriller “Yellowjackets” for a second season. According to the network, 4 million viewers across Showtime’s platforms have watched the premiere of “Yellowjackets,” which made its debut on Nov. 14. The horror drama flashes back and forth between two periods: One, the aftermath of a plane crash, when the members of a girls’ soccer team have to fend for themselves; the other, in their adult lives, as they deal with the trauma of that experience in very different ways. Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress lead the adult cast of the show. “Yellowjackets” was...
Elite Daily

This Succession Theory About Shiv Will Absolutely Wreck You

Each season of Succession ends with a significant twist of fate. Season 1 took Kendall out at the knees after he left a kid to drown; Season 2 showed Kendall going rogue on his family. However, Season 3’s game-changer is the biggest to date, as Logan decided to sell Waystar RoyCo, cutting all four of his children out of the deal in the process. Everyone has something to lose now, but it’s the youngest sibling who may suffer most on the next season of Succession, primarily if these theories about Shiv being pregnant wind up being correct.
Elite Daily

5 Theories About That Mysterious Phone Call In Riverdale

Riverdale ended its “Rivervale” event with a bang... literally. After five episodes of witchy, parallel universe weirdness, the big finale on Tuesday, Dec. 14, finally shifted focus back to that Season 5 cliffhanger: the bomb that exploded right under Archie and Betty. While the episode may have cleared up some things about the bomb, it laid out a brand new mystery as well. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Riverdale Season 6, Episode 5, “The Jughead Paradox.” Thankfully, it looks like Betty and Archie were saved from the explosion, so now the real question is: Who called Betty to warn her about the bomb back in Riverdale? Let’s get into some theories.
TVOvermind

Theories On What Could Happen To The Resident Evil Series

Unfortunately, The Resident Evil reboot turned out to be a flop. Despite the filmmakers actually digging deep into the source material’s roots by focusing on the events that took place in the first and second video game, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City still ended up with an abysmal rotten tomatoes score. More importantly, the reboot flopped hard at the box office, with the studios quietly sneaking in the latest entry during Thanksgiving week and the film only made $5.3 million in its opening. Thus far, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has only made $24.80 million, easily the lowest-earning entry in the entire live-action franchise. Since then, Sony has been very quiet in regards to a sequel; Given the box office failure of the attempted relaunch, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see another Resident Evil movie for a good period of time. However, does this mean that the live-action films are done for good? In 2022, a Resident Evil series will make its way exclusively onto Netflix so it’s obvious that the property isn’t done in the film and entertainment landscape. However, let’s examine what could happen to the live-action films going forward.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Releases First Official Trailer: WATCH

Paramount just shock-dropped the full trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1883, and it is everything we wanted and more. “I admire your courage. But you’re gonna pick a fight you can’t win before long.”. So says Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan, 1883’s hard-nosed Pinkerton agent. If you’ve been chomping at the bit...
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Meredith Eaton Is Returning in Season 19 — What Brings Her Back?

A familiar face is dropping by to help out the NCIS team at a time that they need her the most.. TV Insider has confirmed that Meredith Eaton is returning as immunologist Carol Wilson in Season 19 in an episode written by one of the show’s own, Brian Dietzen (who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) with Scott Williams. It does not yet have an air date.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Secretary Wanda Clark Describes Working With Star as a ‘Fairy Tale’

Imagine working as the secretary and personal assistant for 28 years to Lucille Ball. What would you call it? Well, Wanda Clark has an idea. Clark, who was that person that worked for Ball, talked about those years. Recently, she hopped on a Zoom call with comedian Amy Poehler as excitement has grown over the movie Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

How 13 Actors Returned to TV After Abrupt Shondaland Exits

Fans of the TV shows Shonda Rhimes has created—Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal—and the ones she has produced, including How to Get Away With Murder and Station 19, know not to get too attached to a character. As Shondaland actors decide to leave—or as they are asked to leave—their characters die, disappear, or just drop from the narrative. (And yes, this gallery will have spoilers for already-aired episodes.)
TV SHOWS
extratv

Nicole Kidman on Her Lucille Ball Transformation for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet tonight at the “Being the Ricardos” premiere at Lincoln Center in NYC. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Nicole, who was solo, as she gushed over husband Keith Urban, saying, “He’s just very supportive. He’s in there going, ‘I believe you can do it, go for it. What do we need to do to support you?’ Which is a fantastic partner in life.”
CELEBRITIES

