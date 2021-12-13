Penny Pitch Still Accepting Donations

This week’s donors:

Beverly & David Johnson, Jeff & Annie Jeffus, Maynard & Dianne Hinkle, John & Vicki Wilson, Jack & Kathleen Dyer, Bluebell Garden Club (Lewisburg), Jeff, Haley, Michele, Kaden and Seth Dowdy, Birthday wishes to Jeff Dowdy from Carter Sykes, Oswaldo, Melissa, Aeva, Keilah and Jack Nass, Jerry & Judy Long, In memory of Charlotte A. Moody, In honor of Wrigley, Murphy and Molly, In memory of Adonna L. Dowdy from Lee Dowdy, Roy & Deborah Russ, In memory of Jay Hicks, Carl & Kathleen Patterson, John & Madline Hicks, Joyce Hicks, Roy Hicks and Betty Rogers by Jane Hicks, Keith & Debra Diem, John & Floy Boyle, In memory of Gwen Clingman by Luther & Alice Hollingsworth, In memory of Michael Osborne by Luther & Alice Hollingsworth, Williamsburg Thrift Shop, Bob & Jill Modlin, Greenbrier Post #26 American Legion, Tim Holbrook, William & Jane Branch, Connie McDowell, Jack & Janet O’Connell, In memory of Robert Coombe, Eakle Chapel Ladies Aide (White Sulphur Springs), In memory of Jeff Jenkins, Sunrise Chapel United Methodist Church (Richlands), Blanche Knicely, Bill Shiffer & Mardi McMillan, Bill & Betty Holliday, In memory of Polly Butler, Kathy Bolt, Juanita Dineen and Dianne Linkous by XI Gamma Delta Soroity (WSS Chapter), Old Stone Presbyterian Women-Lewisburg, In memory of Wilda Mann, Frances Hellems and Frances Goodall by Margaret Mann.

