Rupert Council Passes New Ordinance, Discuss Other Matters

Rupert citizens must keep it quiet now that a new law has been placed in the books.

During the Thursday, Dec. 9, meeting of the Rupert Town Council, the “Disturbing the Peace” ordinance was passed on final reading.

The ordinance states that a person shall not ignite or discharge any aerial fireworks, or other fireworks, which explode with noise on any day except the following:

– Independence Day (July 4);

– Labor Day; and

– New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day.

For the Independence Day holiday, citizens may use fireworks on the day of the holiday from 10 am until 11 pm. If the holiday falls on a weekday, citizens may use fireworks on the weekend before July 4 and the weekend after (Friday to Sunday) from 10 am until 11 pm. “No other weekdays will be allowed except for the holiday itself.”

If the holiday falls on a weekend, citizens may use fireworks from Friday to Sunday between the hours of 10 am until 11 pm.

Mayor Steve Baldwin explained at a prior meeting that the ordinance was written to give everyone, even those who may have to work on the holiday, an opportunity to celebrate.

For the Labor Day holiday, fireworks are permitted from the Friday before Labor Day to the Monday of Labor Day between the hours of 10 am until 11 pm.

On New Year’s Eve fireworks are allowed beginning at 10 am and may continue until 1 am on New Year’s Day.

Officers of the Rupert Police Department will be enforcing this ordinance. The following penalties are included for those found in violation:

– First Offense: warning;

– Second Offense: $250 fine;

– Third Offense: $500 fine;

– Subsequent Offenses: $500 fine per offense and possible jail sentence of not more than 30 days.

A special consideration will be made in certain instances, but a citizen must notify town council for approval, Baldwin said.

In other Rupert business,

– Baldwin provided council with a vandalism report. He said that the catalytic converter was recently stolen off the new water department truck. As a result, new lighting and additional security measures will be placed at water plant property to deter crime. Additionally, several other vehicles throughout the town have also had catalytic converters stolen off them;

– Kenneth Kinder, a civil engineer representing the EL Robinson Engineering firm, introduced himself to council. He will be assisting the town as they receive $2.6 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) funding for the stormwater drainage system. He said he welcomes input from those in the town, along with those at the Region IV Planning and Development Council to get the project moving forward;

– Baldwin provided council with the police department citation report. A total of $18,957 in payments was received for the month of November. Average expenses for the department, including salary, insurance and operating costs, totaled $16,627. Total citations for the month amounted to $20,572. Of that amount, $6,766 has been paid. Fiscal year payments, beginning July 1, total $106,856. There is an outstanding balance of fines due in the amount of $39,349 as of December 8;

– Council discussed the dilapidated condition of two houses located along 6th Street and the need for someone to take a look at them. It was noted that the two houses are falling down and are currently “boarded up,” however, they were concerned that people were living in at least one of them.

Baldwin responded that town officials have looked into the matter regarding those two homes, and others throughout town limits.

“We don’t have a whole lot of say in how houses are kept up,” Baldwin said. “About the only say we have is how they are built.”

“We have tried to get the health department involved in a couple of places,” he continued. “But, basically, they pretty much say that if they choose to live there, they choose to live there. There is nothing they can do unless kids are involved.”

The next meeting of the Rupert Town Council will be on January 13, 2022, at 6 pm at Town Hall. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

