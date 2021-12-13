ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fox Anchor Chris Wallace Leaving Network For `New Adventure'

By matthew young
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uT2fD_0dLUhzkd00

WASHINGTON (AP) —
Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years and was "ready for a new adventure."
Wallace made the announcement at the end of the weekly news show he moderates, "Fox News Sunday."
"After 18 years this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses at here at Fox promised they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."
Wallace, 74, said he had been "free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account. It's been a great ride.''
He said he was leaving after 18 years at the network because "I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure and I hope you'll check it out.''
Wallace did not give any details about that "adventure."
Wallace has been viewed as methodical, even-tempered and never showy, in contrast to his father Mike, the legendary "60 Minutes" reporter who relished his reputation as the interviewer no one wanted to see on the doorstep.
Chris Wallace was a White House correspondent with NBC in the 1980s and he left ABC News in 2003 for his own Sunday show at Fox.
In 2016, Wallace became the first Fox journalist to moderate a general election presidential debate.

The post Fox Anchor Chris Wallace Leaving Network For `New Adventure' appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Sunday#Adventure#Ap#White House#Nbc#Abc News#West Virginia Daily News
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill claims red states will 'empower' citizens to 'round up' people who look foreign

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners." During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mediaite.com

Psaki Shreds GOP Lawmakers and Fox Hosts Over Jan 6. Texts: ‘Disappointing, Not Surprising’ They ‘Expressed Horror in Private’ and ‘Were Silent in Public’

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Tuesday for the White House’s reaction to the text messages Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers sent to Mark Meadows during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The texts revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday night kicked off a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Fox stays silent about new texts that expose Hannity and Ingraham's Jan. 6 hypocrisy

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News did not bother to air Monday night's meeting of the House committee investigating the 1/6 attack. Neither did Newsmax or One America News. So right-wing TV audiences did not hear when Rep. Liz Cheney revealed that some of Fox's biggest stars pressed Mark Meadows for help during the siege of the Capitol.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy