Lee County, FL

North Fort Myers man gets 15 years for drug trafficking

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A North Fort Myers man was sentenced to 15 years for multiple drug trafficking charges.

Joseph Bassett, 31, took a plea deal on December 8 and was sentenced to more than a decade at the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives started investigating Bassett in February of 2020 eventually buying illegal drugs from him in an undercover operation, investigators said.

The 31-year-old’s home was searched and detectives uncovered:

  • 131 grams of fentanyl
  • 33.6 grams of cocaine
  • 12.2 grams of methamphetamine
  • $10,035 in cash
  • Two rifles
  • 400+ rounds of ammunition

Basset was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, sale of fentanyl, sale of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.

