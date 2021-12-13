Lee Health hosts hiring event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, consider applying at the Lee Health hiring event on Tuesday, December 13.

They’re hosting a career fair at the HealthPark Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Many jobs include those in the medical field, but not all. They’re looking for public safety officers, interns, scheduling assistants, and more.

A hiring manager will be there to interview candidates on the spot.

For more information on the hiring event, visit Lee Health’s website.