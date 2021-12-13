Being the Ricardos soars with behind-the-scenes drama of I Love Lucy

Highly Recommended ***** When I was a kid, television was still a novelty. We had 4 channels in Chicago until the advent of WTTW ( educational TV) all we had was CBS,NBC, ABC and our local station WGN. That was it and at midnight they were all off the air, leaving us with a test pattern until the early farm shows in the morning. Our world has changed a lot, but I am not sure for the best. Back in 1951 America was introduced to a show called “I Love Lucy”, a 30 minute sit-com that told the story of a big band leader and his wife, living in New York. They rented an apartment from two retired vaudevlle performers, Fred and Ethyl Mertz, who became their friends and were part of the “situations” created by these people. Lucy ( the amazing Lucille Ball) was a woman who wanted to be a star. Her husband Ricky ( The smooth Cuban, Desi Arnez) was successful. They were Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, and they were “I Love Lucy”.
