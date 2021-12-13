The Greenbrier East Spartans had one of their more successful seasons in school history this past season, finishing 8-3 and hosting a state playoff game. They lost to George Washington in that game, but with three starters missing, the effort was a valiant one that made the community proud.

Last week, the all-state teams were announced and they were littered throughout with Spartan players.

Sophomore Ian Cline led the way on the first-team after a historic season. He rushed for 1,677 yards and 18 touchdowns. He becomes the first sophomore in school history to be placed on the first-team.

Offensive lineman Jacob Wickline took home second-team honors. Wickline was one of the more heralded lineman in the state the last couple years and has an opportunity to play Division-1 football somewhere next year. Wickline anchored the line that allowed Cline to have the year he had.

Junior quarterback Monquelle Davis made honorable mention. The dual threat slasher threw for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. He rushed for 522 and nine more scores. Davis will return next season and will be on the state radar once again.

Kicker/punter Noah Dotson, WR Lucas McCallister and DL JT Spencer also made honorable mention.

Dotson connected on 5-of-8 field goals and 41–of-44 extra points.

McCallister had 20 catches for 238 yards and two TD’s. He also ran back a kickoff and punt for a touchdown as well.

Spencer had 38 tackles and five sacks. He played his best football this year and helped the Spartans defense hold opponents to 17.1 points per game.

The post Six Spartan Footballers Named To All-State Teams appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .