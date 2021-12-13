ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Backs Wife Who Gave Husband's New PlayStation 5 to Nephew

By Lydia Veljanovski
A woman has taken to Reddit to share how she gave away her husband's PlayStation 5 to her young nephew—and the internet has taken her side.

In the lengthy post, shared to the discussion-based site by an account called P*ssedwinehead, the woman detailed how her 37-year-old husband purchased a PS5 behind her back.

She goes on to reveal that she discovered he bought it "without my permission using a portion of my emergency savings that he had access to in case of... an emergency."

The woman explained that this led to "a huge argument" and she "took the console away and reboxed it up."

She then decided that, instead of returning it to the store, she would give it to her 13-year-old nephew, as her sister has been "struggling to find one" for him.

His sister then gave her the money for it.

As a result her husband "went ballistic shouting and demanding I go get it back which I of course refused to do, telling him as it had been bought with my money it was my choice what happened to it.

"He is now sulking and refusing to talk to me and acting like a huge child."

She also explained their savings situation, revealing: "We each put half our salary into a communal family fund for the house, bills, groceries etc.

"The other half is ours to play with as we want, my husband always blows through his and never saves a penny, half of my expendable money goes into savings for emergencies as I'm more realistic."

The story has gained lots of traction since it was posted on December 12, receiving more than 12,700 upvotes.

Additionally, more than 2,640 people have rushed to the comments to share their shock at the husband's actions.

One Redditor, Teresajs wrote: "Cut off his access to your money. There is no emergency so immediate that you couldn't pay it yourself."

Another person, Jacobzink2000 added: "And dump him, he literally stole money from you, and is now being a Child over being found out."

19GamerGhost95 typed: "The only way a console becomes an emergency is if it's for a dying kid that has very little to no opportunity to have fun beyond video games and it's the last console they have. That's the only justification I would accept."

Jjjemmaaa shared: "NTA. And I'd take away his access to the account! If he wants a console he can pay for it. He didn't even ask you! Wtf he's an adult and needs to sort out his finances."

Puramango opined: "It's YOUR money that he technically stole. He's a grown adult and should know that emergency money IS FOR AN EMERGENCY. Not for a brand new gaming console.

Mean_Muffin161 asked: "What would you have done if he asked beforehand?"

P*ssedwinehead responded to this by explaining: "I'd have taken money from my expendable money for it that isn't for emergencies and budgeted a repayment from him!"

However, not everyone thought the wife was totally in the right, with Dry-Emergency-2450 stating: "If you're married, and your money is separated , you've bigger issues than a PS5, you may not be the a**hole, but your marriage is f**ked.

QuackadillyBlip8 agreed, adding: "Well, he might be acting like a child because you treat him like one.

"Instead of having an adult conversation about how it was f**ked up he took your money and bought an expensive gift for himself, a conversation that would have led to an adult resolution instead of the argument you had, you decided to take it and give it to someone else to punish him."

Ashley Eckhardt
3d ago

What's up with couples splitting finances and bills? Shit, my SO and I pool it all together. Then again we both want a PS5 so....

pope luke
3d ago

this man sounds like a real beta like I don't even know what I just read she would be gone so fast it's not even funny but then agian I pay for absolutely everything so yeah I wouldn't be to happy 😂

Insulting inbreds
3d ago

I was on the husband's side all the way up until she said he used a portion of her emergency savings without her knowing. That's where he went wrong.

